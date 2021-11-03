CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Questioning election results is common, but suppressing those questions is new

backroadsnews.com
 7 days ago

Can you name the president who won a majority of the popular vote, a...

www.backroadsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kunc.org

2021 election results: Statewide measures fail, union-backed school board candidates win, municipal housing questions pass

Colorado’s 2021 coordinated election is over. This year, Coloradans voted on three statewide ballot measures, as well as a host of local questions. We explore some of the results of Tuesday’s election, including why none of the statewide proposals gained the necessary voter support, with KUNC Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz, Colorado Municipal League executive director Kevin Bommer and Chalkbeat Colorado bureau chief Erica Meltzer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KPVI Newschannel 6

Election Roundup: Answers to your voting questions

NAMPA — Treasure Valley residents can vote this Tuesday, Nov. 2, in a wide range of races, though what will appear on their ballots varies greatly this year depending on where they live. We tackled some common election questions so you can prepare yourself to vote on Tuesday. Can I...
NAMPA, ID
Bristol Press

Looking at the questions voters will face on Election Day

BRISTOL – With the Nov. 2 election coming next week, voters will be asked to make some important choices when they vote. Voters will be asked, “Shall the treasurer be changed from a two-year elected official to a four-year appointed official?”. “That came up two years ago and was a...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
John Quincy Adams
Lake Powell Chronicle

Big Water candidates answer questions ahead of Nov. 2 election

Big Water Town Hall was nearly packed with community members on Oct. 20 as two candidates for the town’s mayor and two candidates for town council met with the public and answered questions ahead of the municipal election on Nov. 2. The meeting was also livestreamed for those who preferred...
ELECTIONS
Butler Eagle

Republican commissioners question 2020 election

Both Republican county commissioners said Wednesday they have issues with the results of the 2020 election. Responding to a question at the commissioners' regular meeting, Leslie Osche, board chairwoman, said she has concerns about the management of voter rolls and the tabulation of votes. The commissioners are aware of issues...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electoral College Votes#The Electoral College#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

New poll shows Americans who trust conservative media outlets more likely to believe COVID-19 misinformation

A new poll has found that Americans who consume more right-wing media are far more likely to believe misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine against it. In a survey released Monday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, respondents were asked about eight different misconceptions about the pandemic, ranging from “The government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths” to “The COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA.” The survey found that 78 percent of Americans either believe or aren’t sure about at least one of the statements. However, the numbers varied greatly depending on party affiliation, vaccination status and source of news.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy