Will Smith Contemplated Killing His Abusive Father

New details from Will Smith’s upcoming memoir are shedding light on a horrific childhood experience that caused the actor to contemplate murdering his own father. In September, GQ did a profile of the 53-year-old “King Richard” star that touched on a moment of violence Smith recounts in his book “Will” (due out Tuesday). According to the magazine, Smith writes about witnessing his father punch his mother on the side of the head. Smith, who was 9 years old at the time, was shocked by the violence and froze, and his failure to intervene on his mom’s behalf resulted in the actor feeling like a coward for most of his life, GQ said of the recollections in the book. The magazine then emphasized how Smith said this had affected him and had cast his career accomplishments as retribution or “a subtle string of apologies” to his mother for his inaction that day.

