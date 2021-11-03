Halyna Hutchins’ Family Hires Law Firm

Alec Baldwin took to social media on Monday to urge Hollywood to employ a police officer on every film and TV set that uses guns. “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” the Rust star and producer tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) His plea comes in the wake of the Oct. 21 tragedy on the New Mexico...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO