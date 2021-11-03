Halyna Hutchins’ Family Hires Law Firm

Lane Luper, the A-camera first assistant on Rust, resigned from the production along with six of his colleagues in the camera department over what he described as an unsafe work environment before Alec Baldwin fatally shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal.
Luper, 33, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about working conditions on the New Mexico set, pay irregularities, the role that Baldwin and other producers played, and why it’s “irresponsible” to imply that someone deliberately planted the live ammunition that killed Hutchins.
The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the Oct. 21 shooting. In a statement, Rust‘s producers...
Comments / 0