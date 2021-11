PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is making strides to get more people vaccinated, and now that also includes young children. CDC officials said the vaccine mini doses for children could prevent up to 600,000 new cases by next March. So the race is on by vaccine providers to get the mini shots – into mini arms. It ramped up into full operation Thursday morning at the Kidvaxx clinic hosted by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. Eight-year-old twin boys Charlie and Leo Sutton got their COVID-19 shots at the same time, all while holding hands. After losing loved ones to the virus, their mom was...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO