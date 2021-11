The Drunken Monkey was a staple in Old Town Fort Collins for close to two decades! Hard to believe it's been gone for two years now which seems unbelievable!. When I moved to Fort Collins back in 2005, I wasn't 21 so I couldn't partake in the bar scene but everybody was buzzing about the Drunken Monkey on College Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins. Not only was the name and theming completely different than anything NoCo had seen at the time, but it had also just opened in 2005 so it was the newest bar in town!

