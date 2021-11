FC Barcelona takes on Dynamic Kyiv Tuesday in a 2021 Champions League matchup with plenty on the line. Playing under interim manager Sergi Barjuán, Barca will be looking to claw its way back to the top of the Group E standings. Currently, the Spanish League club sits third with three points after losses to Benfica and Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian club will be looking to get out of the Group E basement in its second matchup against the La Liga powerhouse. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO