Framingham, MA

UPDATED: Woman, 65, Struck on Edgell Road

By editor
 8 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Police & Fire responded to a pedestrian struck on Edgell Road, Wednesday morning,...

Police: Brake Failure Caused Union Avenue Crash

FRAMINGHAM – A driver was able to escape a crash without injuries, after his vehicle went off an embankment and into a Framingham stream earlier this morning, November 8. Framingham Fire Engine 3 and ambulance responded at about 9:45 a.m. to 510 Union Avenue for a crash. The vehicle was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Power Out Due To Crash on Waushakum Street

FRAMINGHAM – A crash on Waushakum Street tonight, November 7, has knocked out power to a portion of the neighborhood, according to police. Police & Fire responded to the crash. Eversource is estimating power will not be back on until after midnight. Injuries are unknown at this time. Police are...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
Mayor-Elect Sisitsky Home From Hospital

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor-Elect Charlie Sisitsky is now home from the hospital. His campaign announced he was admitted to the hospital over the weekend. Sisitsky is doing well and wanted to thank all those who have been sending well wishes. Sisitsky defeated Mayor Yvonne Spicer on Tuesday easily. Sisitsky received...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
First Responders at Crash on Route 135

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Fire are on the scene of a crash at Route 135 at Mellen Street. The crash happened on Sunday, November 7 just before 6 p.m. Expect delays and seek alternate route. Framingham Police are investigating. SOURCE will update when we have more facts confirmed.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: One Arrested After Altercation With Knife

FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Irving Street on Friday, November 5 around 6:45 p.m. for a disturbance. Twenty minutes later, officers arrested Joseph Nsubuga. 32, of Second Street of Framingham. “Nsubuga was involved in a physical altercation with another individual. During the altercation Nsubuga pulled out a knifem” said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Baker-Polito Administration Refiles Legislation to Improve Roadway Safety and Combat Impaired Driving

WORCESTER – The Baker-Polito Administration today, November 9, refiled legislation to improve safety on the Commonwealth’s roadways and combat drug-impaired driving. This proposal would update road safety laws by implementing uniform standards and promoting proven strategies to reduce motor vehicle crashes, and will implement recommendations made by the Special Commission on Operating Under the Influence and Impaired Driving.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Police: Driver Cited in Waushakum & Hollis Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Police are responding to a report of a crash at Waushakum Boulevard and Hollis Street tonight, November 7 around 6:30. “A vehicle turning onto Hollis was struck by anther vehicle in oncoming traffic,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was injured. One driver was cited, said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Traffic Alert: Update on Route 126 Construction

ASHLAND – Water will be shut off on James Street on Monday, November 8 to a few residents in the area. Those impacted will receive notification in advance. This week crews are moving material by Shaw’s plaza, Algonquin Trail, and Spyglass Hill Road. Over the next two weeks, crews will...
ASHLAND, MA
UPDATED: Rollover Crash Closes Beacon Street

FRAMINGHAM – Police diverted traffic due to a rollover crash and a downed telephone pole on Beacon Street and Sylvester Drive on Friday, November 5 around 2 p.m. The road was closed for several house while police diverted traffic at Karal and Ruth drives. There were injuries, but SOURCE does...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Traffic Alert: Ashland Downtown Project

ASHLAND – Crews will complete paving this week on Main Street, the temporary plates will be removed as they pave. Crews will be working on the Summer Street/Main Street intersection next week and then move to Main Street the following week. Detours will be in place during these times, give...
ASHLAND, MA
Police Holding Drill Near Natick Mall Tonight

NATICK – The Natick Police, along with its partners at the Natick Fire Department, Sudbury, Wellesley, Sherborn and Wayland Police Departments and cadets from Mass Maritime Academy will be hosting a live drill from 6 to 11 p.m. “We train continuously in order to ensure that we will always be...
NATICK, MA
Framingham Police To Conduct Alcohol Compliance Checks

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will be conducting alcohol compliance checks in the upcoming weeks. An underage person working with the police department will be sent into licensed businesses in an attempt to purchase alcohol. The purpose of these compliance checks is to ensure that businesses are not selling alcohol to minors.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
