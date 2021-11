Most City of Bristol, Tennessee offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12. There will be no change in emergency services provided by the City’s police and fire departments. Residents should call 9-1-1 in emergencies or (423) 989-5600 to reach a police dispatcher in non-emergency situations.

