Ash Flat Library Storywalk is coming to fruition at the ballpark

The staff of the Morton-James Public Library and Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new StoryWalk in Steinhart Park on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The current story is “I Need a Hug/Necesito un Abrazo” by Aaron Blabey, which is presented on 20 panels for children and their families to read aloud while walking along the path from the bridge to the Old Stone Cabin. MJPL Board member Sue Little brought the idea to the library board, and Assistant Director Luann Beard, holding the scissors, was instrumental in getting the panels ready to be installed. Library Director Donna Kruse also thanked Nebraska City Parks and Recreation Commissioner Patrick Wehling and the city’s Parks and Recreation staff for their invaluable assistance in installing the StoryWalk. Kruse said current plans call for the story panels to change quarterly.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO