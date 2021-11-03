CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Flat Library Storywalk is coming to fruition at the ballpark

By Elaine Brown, Reporter
Ash Flat Library Director Susan Funnell, and President of the Library Board and Project Manager Terry Hill, have been hard at work over the last few months developing a special “storywalk” at the ballpark in Ash Flat. In July, through the American Rescue Plan, Arkansas State Libraries were offered grant awards...

The News

