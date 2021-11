This parade literally lights up Christmas. You can see the sparkle from anywhere, but these are the best places in downtown Holland to get the most of the magic. The town that is world-famous for the Tulip Festival and home of Michigan's loudest parade also may have the brightest. The Holland Parade of Lights literally lights the way for Santa's arrival with thousands of sparkling lights. More than 70 entries: bands, floats, trucks, families, will parade down 8th Street- Holland's main drag, on November 30 and welcome Santa Claus to the Tulip City.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO