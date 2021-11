Blacklisted broke up in 2018, but now vocalist George Hirsch (also of Harm Wulf), bassist Dave Walling, and guitarist Jon Nean have a new band, Staticlone. They recently digitally self-released their first demo, which they plan to put out on cassette soon too, and George spoke to No Echo about the band. He admitted that there was some hesitation to form a new band because "hardcore is completely ageist," but that he just ended up getting back in touch with his punk and hardcore roots, wrote about 20 songs, and went ahead with it. He says:

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO