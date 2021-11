The walls of the Krause Creek stream bed tower above Don Garner as he walked the dry channel on his property northwest of Bigfork Monday morning. When he moved onto the property 24 years ago, the creek was a narrow, shallow flow that meandered across his land. Today, flooding and erosion have turned the channel into a small canyon whose steep walls drop off 15 feet or more in places, but a new project organized by the Flathead Conservation District is hoping to help restore the creek to its original state.

BIGFORK, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO