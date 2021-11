Club Brugge will look for their first Champions League win in a group match against Manchester City on Wednesday.The club may not have bagged three points in a fixture yet but they were impressive against Paris Saint-Germain as they held them to a 1-1 draw in September.FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid – latest updatesHowever, City defeated Brugge 5-1 in the reverse fixture in October so they will have a tough task on their hands against Pep Guardiola’s men. And Brugge boss Philippe Clement admitted how difficult it would be to face City ahead of their first match against...

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO