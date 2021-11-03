CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

How Many People Would've Done The Same Thing?

By Amelia Vazquez
storyblend.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"One cold January night, over 15-or-so years ago, I was driving from a friend's place to pick my wife up from her work. She was working a closing shift on a game night at a major downtown parking lot near the stadium and was done for the day. Game...

www.storyblend.com

Comments / 0

Related
93.1 KISS FM

What Would You Say To Let People Know You’ve Been Kidnapped?

On the interwebs one of the funniest things that I've read is what people would text someone if they were in trouble. People usually say things like, "I love my job!" or anything having to do with working out or giving up alcohol. My family and friends know that if I texted them "Hey, I think I'm not going to drink wine anymore," or "I think I'll go for a run!" that they should definitely call the police because I would never say either one of those things. So we asked our Mike and Tricia Mornings listeners on the 93.1 KISS FM mobile app what they would say. One of our listeners even said that she called her best friend and told her that they should come up with a phrase that they would text each other if they were in trouble and needed help after app chatting with us. Mike and Tricia Mornings - we're all about keeping our listeners safe!
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Grandpa’s Brutally Honest Texts to Granddaughter Has TikTok Cracking Up

One of the biggest benefits of growing old is that you are afforded the ability to no longer care. You can generally say what you want and do what you want and no one is really going to tell you otherwise. That's because you've spent enough time on this miserable planet and you probably come to the realization that the only way to generate some honest enthusiasm is to go all out.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ABC 4

This cute puppy is looking for his forever home

Meet Freddy! He is a two-year-old, one-eyed, neutered chihuahua who is up for adoption. Freddy is great with people and other dogs who are also trained with basic commands. He even just joined book buddies where he reads books with kids. If you’re looking for a sweet, and affectionate dog,...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Indy100

Ex-hotel worker reveals the one breakfast item you should never eat

A TikToker who claims to be a former hotel worker posted a viral video warning followers against eating continental breakfasts at hotels. Brandi Augustus, who goes by @brandiaugustus on the platform, spoke on why it’s best to avoid hotel breakfast in the video captioned, “Don’t eat the free breakfast!”. “I...
LIFESTYLE
storyblend.com

She Had No Children Or Husband, So They Became Her Family

"Several years ago, as my husband and I walked our dog to a nearby park, we'd pass a modest house with a boxer in the front yard. Our dog would stop to socialize with the boxer, and eventually, we got to know its owner, a very nice, elderly Englishwoman who, it turned out, was a World War II war bride/widow.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DogTime

6 Good Reasons To Adopt A Senior Or Older Dog

Shelters are full of older dogs hoping for a second chance at life. Help spread the word during Adopt a Senior Pet Month in November. The post 6 Good Reasons To Adopt A Senior Or Older Dog appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
SPY

Love Your Cats But Hate The Smell of Their Pee? We Can Help

Table of Contents How To Get Rid of Cat Pee Smell DIY Remedies To Treat Cat Pee Smell Continuous Solutions Cats are great. We love our cats. But we can love our cats and still hate that stubborn pee smell that seems to permeate any space they live in. You never want guests to enter your home and have cat pee be the first thing they smell. Since it’s quite unpleasant, you probably don’t want to have to inhale it regularly either. We would never advocate for getting rid of your cats, so instead, we’re going to help you figure out how to get rid...
PETS
storyblend.com

New Job? Don’t Be Like This Guy

"I used to work at a place that required me to travel a lot with a bunch of other guys from work. We'd be given like 50 bucks a day to buy food and drinks whilst we were out there, we'd usually spend around 20 bucks on food and then go out drinking for the rest of the night. If we had anything left over at the end, it was a bonus. Some nights, some people just didn't feel like going out and drinking, it was all good, nothing was absolutely required. Some people liked to save a little cash too, but in reality, nobody viewed that cash as theirs. If there was anything left at the end, it was just a bonus. The overtime we got paid while we were overseas was enough incentive, not to mention fully subbed meals.
JOBS
storyblend.com

What's Wrong With This Old Man?!

"I don't know about any of you guys, but it seems like my coffee shop was very popular with the older generation of people. I'm not talking about the really nice, goofy old people who tell you funny stories, I'm talking about the old people who were between the ages of 50 and ‘I can't believe I'm still able to walk on my own, who think they know everything, are better than you and feel like they deserve free stuff for just making it through another day of being old.'
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Here’s Why More and More People Are Switching To Linen Sheets

Finding a set of sheets for comfortable year-round use can be a tricky task, especially if you live in a place with particularly changeable weather. Equally, continuously searching through your linen closet for your winter sheets, or your summer sheets or your in-between sheets can also become a tedious task. One way to solve the issue without having to waste space with a range of various sheet types is to invest in a set of the best linen sheets. As linen is made up of natural fibers, it’s capable of helping sleepers regulate their body temperatures as they rest. This means...
LIFESTYLE
DogTime

6 Tips For Bringing Your Dog To A Thanksgiving Celebration

To dog lovers, it makes sense to include your pup in the Thanksgiving festivities. If you're not the one hosting, however, there are things to consider before simply bringing your dog to a Thanksgiving celebration as your plus one. The post 6 Tips For Bringing Your Dog To A Thanksgiving Celebration appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Essence

Tips For Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner Solo For The First Time

We’re sharing the advice we wish we had when we whipped up our first big Thanksgiving meal. This year marks our second Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some of us were able to get our loved ones to drop off a plate at our doorstep last year, the grace may be running a little dry this time around. Or, you just want to be adventurous and try your hand at bringing together a meal by yourself. Either way, embracing independence is a good thing and figuring your way around a Thanksgiving meal doesn’t really have downsides.
FOOD & DRINKS
WEHT/WTVW

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?  Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on […]
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy