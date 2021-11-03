How Many People Would've Done The Same Thing?

"I used to work at a place that required me to travel a lot with a bunch of other guys from work. We'd be given like 50 bucks a day to buy food and drinks whilst we were out there, we'd usually spend around 20 bucks on food and then go out drinking for the rest of the night. If we had anything left over at the end, it was a bonus. Some nights, some people just didn't feel like going out and drinking, it was all good, nothing was absolutely required. Some people liked to save a little cash too, but in reality, nobody viewed that cash as theirs. If there was anything left at the end, it was just a bonus. The overtime we got paid while we were overseas was enough incentive, not to mention fully subbed meals.
