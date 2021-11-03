How Many People Would've Done The Same Thing?

On the interwebs one of the funniest things that I've read is what people would text someone if they were in trouble. People usually say things like, "I love my job!" or anything having to do with working out or giving up alcohol. My family and friends know that if I texted them "Hey, I think I'm not going to drink wine anymore," or "I think I'll go for a run!" that they should definitely call the police because I would never say either one of those things. So we asked our Mike and Tricia Mornings listeners on the 93.1 KISS FM mobile app what they would say. One of our listeners even said that she called her best friend and told her that they should come up with a phrase that they would text each other if they were in trouble and needed help after app chatting with us. Mike and Tricia Mornings - we're all about keeping our listeners safe!

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO