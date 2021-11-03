CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Potato Pie with Meringue Topping

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeringue Topping (recipe follows) On a lightly floured surface, unroll pie crust, and roll to a 12-inch circle. Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Fold edges under, and crimp with a fork.Line crust with parchment paper; place pie weights on parchment. Bake for...

recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Cook Sweet Potatoes by Boiling Them First

Sweet potatoes are a classic side dish full of nutrients and benefits. This versatile root vegetable takes many forms: mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, breakfast potatoes and so on. Though the final result is delicious, making sweet potatoes can be a time-consuming task — baking a sweet potato can take nearly...
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
agardenforthehouse.com

1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:
princesspinkygirl.com

Cheesy Potato Casserole

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Finger lickin’ Cheesy Potato Casserole is a classic, comforting side dish that your family will love. It will be sure to please everyone’s taste buds with its creamy texture and cheesy goodness. This dish is also super easy to prepare thanks to the frozen hashbrowns potatoes and only 10-minutes prep time.
Fox News

Serve these Thanksgiving side dishes on the big day

This Thanksgiving, spice up your table with some fun and different sides. Below, five awesome ideas to get the wheels turning. We’re talking mouth-watering cranberry apple rice pilaf, grilled sweet potatoes, and more. Read on, and get excited for Turkey Day. Cranberry Apple Rice Pilaf by Melanie Cagle of The...
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
Food Network

Is Air Frying Healthy?

It may seem as though everyone you know has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon — and for good reason. This trend has been around since 2010 with the major appeal of faster, easier recipes that taste “just as good” as their deep-fried counterparts. While many have come a long way from air frying French fries, the basic idea that anything made in the air fryer must be healthy persists. We hate to be the ones to say it, but just because you air fry French fries, doesn’t make them as healthy as baked potato. Don’t worry, though. It’s true air frying uses far less oil than deep frying and, therefore, can be a healthier option. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re using your air fryer to the best of it’s healthy cooking ability while still having some fun in the kitchen.
Parade

Great American Baking Show Winner Vallery Lomas Shares Her Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

In many African American families, the tradition of sweet potato pie on the holiday table goes back generations. “Chances are, there’s someone in your family who makes the best sweet potato pie,” says Great American Baking Show winner Vallery Lomas of this recipe from her new cookbook, Life Is What You Bake It. “In my family, it’s my mom. Hers is light and tender, and it captures all the goodness of candied yams without being too sweet.”
knuj.net

Jiffy Corn Casserole

This no-fail 5 ingredient jiffy corn casserole recipe is versatile and bakes up into a savory side dish that will complement any meal. 15 ounces whole kernel corn (drained) 15 ounces creamed corn (not drained) 1 cup sour cream. 1/2 cup melted butter. Instructions. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
TODAY.com

The secret ingredient in this sweet potato pie is a Thanksgiving game changer

Maya-Camille Broussard, star of the Netflix show "Bake Squad" and owner of Justice of the Pies, a Chicago-based bakery is the perfect person to help put a new spin on that traditional favorite for Thanksgiving dessert — pie. Broussard joined Al Roker on his new podcast, "Cooking Up a Storm with Al Roker" to share her tips and tricks for creating a sweet potato plantain pie that's out-of-this-world good — and to share stories of Thanksgivings past.
CHICAGO, IL

