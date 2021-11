Back in the day, boxed wine was known for having a notoriously bad taste. It was something to be avoided in most cases, and so glass bottles were much preferred by the discerning wine enthusiast. However, these days, the tide has turned. More and more people are realizing that there are actually some quality boxed wines out there. And not only are they often cheaper than many alternatives, but they also stay good for longer. That's perfect for people who live alone or who don't tend to drink too regularly. And of course, turning up to a party with a box of wine is probably going to win you automatic popularity points.

