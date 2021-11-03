CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's Athletic Director, Boynton Discuss NCAA Penalties

By Remi Monaghan
KTEN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER – Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg and men's basketball head coach Mike Boynton met with reporters to discuss the NCAA ruling on OSU basketball penalties. The transcript:. Oklahoma State Athletic Director Chad Weiberg. Opening Statement:. "I am profoundly disappointed, dismayed and disgusted by the NCAA's decision after...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocolly.com

Keeping tabs: Boynton's longstanding ties with the NCAA committee

For Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton, communication with the NCAA committee has been anything but a one-off occurrence. With the NCAA’s ruling on Wednesday to deny OSU’s infractions appeal, the Cowboys have been slapped hard with enforcements. Among the list of punishments include a one-year postseason ban, a loss of three scholarships over the next three years and a three-year probation period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahoman.com

What Mike Boynton & Chad Weiberg had to say after NCAA rejected Oklahoma State's appeal

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg and men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton addressed the media Wednesday following the NCAA’s denial of the university’s appeal for sanctions banning the program from the postseason. Here are the opening statements from both, starting with Boynton’s emotional, unscripted speech:. OSU basketball coach...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Mike Boynton Name-drops NCAA Officials to Hold Them Accountable for NCAA Decision

STILLWATER — Stan Wilcox is a name that not a lot of college sports fans are familiar with, but Mike Boynton wants the public to know about him. Boynton dropped the names of a handful of NCAA officials Wednesday in a media appearance responding to the program’s postseason ban that was upheld for 2022 in hoping to hold them accountable for what many view as an unjust ruling.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NCAA rejects Oklahoma State’s appeal, men’s basketball banned from 2022 postseason

STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, 11/3/21, 11:35 p.m.: President Kayse Shrum has issued a statement. “I am very disappointed by the NCAA Division 1 Infractions Appeals Committee’s decision to uphold a one-year ban on the postseason competition for our men’s basketball team this upcoming season. From the briefings I received on this matter when I became president of Oklahoma State, the ban was excessive and did not align with the facts. We were right to appeal and thought we would receive fair consideration. The NCAA’s inconsistent standards and applications of penalties are a reflection of a broken system. Our one-year postseason ban is excessive, especially considering our coaches and players were never involved with the rogue assistant coach who acted alone in violating the rules, as the evidence showed. Our appeal was about seeking a fair outcome from the NCAA and supporting our innocent coaches and players, who sadly will now pay the price.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Boynton, OK
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

‘Disappointed, dismayed and disgusted’: Boynton, Weiberg react to NCAA’s denial of OSU’s appeal, confirmation of postseason ban

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton’s voice began to break as he sat next to athletic director Chad Weiberg and reacted to the NCAA’s decision. While Boynton continued to speak into the microphone, tears filled his eyes, reflecting his raw emotions after college basketball’s governing body ripped a postseason dream away from his Oklahoma State men’s basketball team.
STILLWATER, OK
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma State Banned From 2022 NCAA Tournament After Losing Appeal For Recruiting Violations

STILLWATER, Oklahoma – CBS Sports. The NCAA rejected Oklahoma State’s appeal of a postseason-ban ruling from 2021 and upheld the initial punishment, sources told CBS Sports. The Cowboys men’s basketball program will not be eligible to compete in the 2022 postseason. An appeals process that lasted 17 months allowed last season’s team to be eligible and ultimately play in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but the 2021-22 Oklahoma State team will not be afforded the same fate.
OKLAHOMA STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

WATCH: Mike Boynton Emotionally Rips NCAA Following Postseason Ban

On Wednesday morning, the NCAA denied Oklahoma State’s appeal of NCAA sanctions. This decision steams back to former assistant coach Lamont Evans’ involvement in a bribery scandal, where he would link top players to managers and financial advisers in exchange for bribes. In June of 2020, the Cowboys were his with sanctions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Miller
Person
Mike Boynton
247Sports

Everything Mike Boynton said after Oklahoma State's exhibition win vs. UCO

STILLWATER, Okla. — In its first action since gut-wrenching NCAA decision was announced earlier this week, the Oklahoma State men's basketball team took the court for an exhibition game against Central Oklahoma inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night. The Cowboys held on for a 76-68 win over the Bronchos, but the end result was not the main concern. Oklahoma State had its appeal denied by the NCAA on Wednesday, meaning it is ineligible for the postseason and must also serve several additional penalties, including a loss of scholarship numbers in the future.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma State basketball postseason ban: Mike Boynton, school officials blast NCAA for upholding decision

Oklahoma State men's basketball will be ineligible for the 2022 postseason play after the NCAA denied the program's appeal on penalties levied against Oklahoma State for violations stemming from the 2017 FBI probe into corruption within college basketball. Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton and other school officials in Stillwater, however, did not mince their words Wednesday with speaking with reporters on the decision by the NCAA.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Osu#Oklahoma State Athletic#Fbi#Cowboy
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

3 Programs Named Good Options For Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its college football rankings following another eventful Saturday. The initial College Football Playoff rankings came out earlier this week, but it’s still fun to look at a different type of rankings. ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 following...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Troubling Story Emerges From Coach O’s LSU Tenure

Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU is reportedly coming to an end. The national championship-winning head coach is reportedly out at LSU following the regular season. The Tigers and Coach O have reportedly reached an agreement, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. “Orgeron is 49-17 at LSU but is 9-8 since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bob Stoops reveals his College Football Playoff top four

If former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops were on the College Football Playoff committee, the top four teams would look a bit different. The College Football Playoff released its first installment of rankings on Tuesday, which featured a variety of surprises in the top 25. The top four, in order, were Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon, but Stoops would drum up a much-different top four, as he did on his YouTube show on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy