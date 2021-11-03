Record collections reflect low unemployment, rising state economy

Strong hiring reports boosted Wall Street to all-time highs, and the S&P 500 finished up with its seventh consecutive record high as the weekly session ended Friday. The big bump came from a U.S. Labor Department report showing that employers hired 531,000 workers in October, the strongest hiring since July. Wages also rose: Average hourly pay increased 4.9%, from September’s rise of 4.6%. Also, October’s unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, from September’s 4.8%. The department said that unemployment claims fell last week to another low, down 14,000, to 269,000. The less volatile four-week average also fell to a pandemic low, at 285,000. More than 2.1 million were collecting jobless benefits, compared to 7.1 million a year ago. In a related report, the Institute for Supply Management said that its service sector index jumped to 66.7 in October, from 61.9 a month earlier. The ISM’s manufacturing index slowed slightly in October as supply chains persisted in their snarled dance and labor issues continued to pressure the bottom line. The reading was 60.8, versus September’s 61.1. The monthly jobs hiring report was the bright spot. “This is the kind of recovery we can get when we are not sidelined by a surge in COVID cases,” said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at the employment website Indeed. “The speed of employment gains has faltered at times this year, but the underlying momentum of the U.S. labor market is quite clear.”

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO