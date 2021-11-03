CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record collections reflect low unemployment, rising state economy

By Oklahoma Treasurer's Office
Journal Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY – Rapidly rising crude oil and natural gas prices helped push Oklahoma Gross Receipts to the Treasury into uncharted territory in October, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced Wednesday. Gross receipts of $1.27 billion for October and $14.7 billion for the past 12 months set record highs yet...

journalrecord.com

Journal Record

Record highs close major indexes

Strong hiring reports boosted Wall Street to all-time highs, and the S&P 500 finished up with its seventh consecutive record high as the weekly session ended Friday. The big bump came from a U.S. Labor Department report showing that employers hired 531,000 workers in October, the strongest hiring since July. Wages also rose: Average hourly pay increased 4.9%, from September’s rise of 4.6%. Also, October’s unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, from September’s 4.8%. The department said that unemployment claims fell last week to another low, down 14,000, to 269,000. The less volatile four-week average also fell to a pandemic low, at 285,000. More than 2.1 million were collecting jobless benefits, compared to 7.1 million a year ago. In a related report, the Institute for Supply Management said that its service sector index jumped to 66.7 in October, from 61.9 a month earlier. The ISM’s manufacturing index slowed slightly in October as supply chains persisted in their snarled dance and labor issues continued to pressure the bottom line. The reading was 60.8, versus September’s 61.1. The monthly jobs hiring report was the bright spot. “This is the kind of recovery we can get when we are not sidelined by a surge in COVID cases,” said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at the employment website Indeed. “The speed of employment gains has faltered at times this year, but the underlying momentum of the U.S. labor market is quite clear.”
STOCKS
Oklahoma State
WTAX

State economy wobbles

Illinois’ economy took a small step back during October. University of Illinois Flash index author Fred Giertz, an economics professor, presents a monthly snapshot of the state’s economic activity. The index slipped from 106.0 to 105.4 from the start of October to the start of November. Giertz sees two reasons.
ECONOMY
Randy Mcdaniel
kcur.org

Kansas City's economy is rebounding as unemployment rates drop across Missouri

Unemployment rates across Missouri have dropped significantly since a year ago, a sign that the economy is recovering after a downturn driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that September unemployment rates in eight of Missouri’s metropolitan areas had fallen compared to rates at the same time last year.
MISSOURI STATE
lincolnjournal.com

Severance taxes, low expectations help October state tax collections top estimates

CHARLESTON — A combination of a spike in energy prices and the benefit of lowered expectations helped state tax collections exceed estimates by $38.75 million — or 11% — in October. Total revenue collections for the month of $381.78 million exceeded estimates of $343.03 million. However, the October revenue estimate...
INCOME TAX
#Gross Income#Oil And Gas#Oklahoma Gross Receipts#Treasury#Cushing#Btu
Journal Record

More Oklahomans file for initial jobless benefits

Initial claims filed for unemployment benefits rose in Oklahoma during the week that ended Oct. 23, but the rise was expected based on historical seasonal trends, the director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Thursday. OESC Director Shelley Zumwalt said that for the first time in recent weeks increases...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WTOP

DC metro unemployment hits new pandemic low

The unemployment rate in the D.C. metro region in September fell to a pandemic-era low of 4.2%, down from 5.0% in August. A year earlier, the D.C. metro unemployment rate was 6.9%. Job growth in the D.C. metro is trailing many other big cities. The civilian labor force has added...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kaynewscow.com

Rising crude oil and natural gas prices boost state’s economy

ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

New Zealand's unemployment falls to record low

Wellington [New Zealand], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand's unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record, matching that in December 2007, as the government's actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Wednesday. According...
ECONOMY
WOWT

Midwest survey; employment jumps but economy confidence low

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows significant jumps in employment and inventories since September, but confidence in the economy over the next six months remained at a dismal low. The overall index for October of the Creighton University...
OMAHA, NE
Daily News

Minnesota unemployment falls, workforce participation rises

Minnesota is slowly recovering from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state gained 17,100 jobs in September and the private sector gained 17,700 jobs, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). By comparison, the U.S. gained 194,000 jobs in September and the private sector added 317,000 jobs.
MINNESOTA STATE

