Oxford Properties Group has plans to invest more than €200 million ($232 million) to update and transform the Sony Center in Berlin. The redevelopment plans for the historic destination aim to place a greater focus on the human-centric aspects of the Sony Center campus, including optimizing workplaces for health and wellbeing, world-class retail and future-focused amenity. This will be complemented by an annual program of events in sport, culture and entertainment that will be accessible not only for the Sony Center office community, but also for Berliners and visitors. Initial work began earlier this year, while major construction activity is due to start in January 2022, with the majority of the development expected to complete by the end of 2023.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO