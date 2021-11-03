CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS-Wall St record run rolls on after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'

By Lewis Krauskopf
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Fed holds to view high inflation to be transitory

* CVS Health rises, firm sees 2022 profit meeting estimates

* Activision tumbles as co delays launch of two games

* Indexes up: Dow 0.29%, S&P 0.65%, Nasdaq 1.04% (Updates with additional closing details)

By Lewis Krauskopf, Devik Jain and Shashank Nayar

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Major Wall Street indexes posted solid gains and marked closing record highs as the Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, an announcement that investors had been expecting.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record all-time closes for their fifth straight sessions, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a record close for the fourth session in a row.

The benchmark S&P 500 advanced into positive territory and ended solidly higher after the U.S. central bank announced plans to begin tapering its bond purchases. Investors had widely anticipated the decision as the Fed pulls back on its monetary support with the economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Fed did not rock the boat on this one,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial. “It was fairly well-telegraphed what the Fed might do and they did what most people expected.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.95 points, or 0.29%, to 36,157.58, the S&P 500 gained 29.92 points, or 0.65%, to 4,660.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 161.98 points, or 1.04%, to 15,811.58.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, consumer discretionary and materials were the top gainers, rising 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively. Energy lagged, falling 0.8%.

The central bank’s easy money policies have been a significant support for markets, with the S&P 500 more than doubling since its March 2020 low at the onset of the pandemic.

The Fed also held to its belief that high inflation would prove “transitory” and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.

“I don’t think that there’s anything unique in the statement other than the fact they’re trying to buy themselves time by saying both the inflation and supply chain disruptions are temporary, and that’s the bottom line,” said Joseph LaVorgna, Americas chief economist at Natixis.

In a press conference after the Fed’s statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it is possible the U.S. job market may have improved enough by the middle of next year to be considered at “maximum employment,” a key hurdle to clear for the central bank to consider increasing interest rates.

Better-than-expected third-quarter earnings also have helped lift sentiment for equities. With about 360 companies having reported, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 40.4% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES.

In company news, CVS Health shares rose 5.7% after the company said its adjusted profit target for 2022 should largely meet Wall Street estimates, as it expects volatile medical costs in its health insurance unit to stabilize.

Lyft shares rose 8.2% after the ride-hailing company reported an adjusted profit for the third quarter.

Activision Blizzard Inc shares tumbled 14.1% after the videogame publisher delayed the launch of two much-awaited titles. The stock was the biggest individual drag on the S&P 500.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.11-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 55 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 230 new highs and 38 new lows.

About 11 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, above the 10.3 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions. (Additional reporting by Stephen Culp and Herbert Lash in New York, Devik Jain and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
MarketWatch

Dow down 111 points on losses for shares of Visa, Walgreens Boots

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Tuesday morning with shares of Visa and Walgreens Boots facing the biggest declines for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 111 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Visa (V) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Visa's shares are off $3.63, or 1.7%, while those of Walgreens Boots have dropped $0.72, or 1.4%, combining for an approximately 29-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Caterpillar (CAT) and IBM (IBM) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Reuters

REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street declines, ending a run of record highs

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street slid on Tuesday, bringing a multi-day rally of straight record closing highs to a close as profit-taking and worries over ongoing inflation fueled a broad sell-off. All three major U.S. stock indexes were down, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq setting...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Tapering#Interest Rates#Fed#European#The Federal Reserve#Lpl Financial#Nasdaq Composite
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock bounces after earnings call delayed till after the close

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. bounced 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track to snap a three-day losing streak, after the company delayed the release of its third-quarter earnings report till after the bell. The mattress maker was originally scheduled to release its earnings report at 7:00 a.m. Eastern and hold its post-earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m., but instead announced at 7 a.m. that it changed the timing of its earnings conference all to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The stock had 2.4% on Monday, and had lost 4.0% in three days, after BofA Securities analyst double downgraded the stock on Monday, swinging to sell from buy, citing the belief that the company is seeing "weak online and wholesale trends" into the current quarter and following Tempur-Sealy International Inc.'s recent introduction of the "first real competitive threat" to Purple's gell grid-based beds. The stock has tumbled 21.8% over the past three months, while Tempur Sealy shares have gained 4.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plunged 11.99% to $1,023.50 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $219.99 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.85% to $286.35 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.30 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end at 1-month low as tech shares, China data weigh

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares hit their lowest close in a month on Wednesday, as major tech heavyweights tracked a sharp decline in Tesla Inc and as inflation data from China stoked fears of policy tightening. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.50% to $3,576.23 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. Amazon.com Inc. closed $196.85 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Advanced Micro Devices, Delta Air Lines, Coty and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Infrastructure stocks — Industrial stocks got a boost after the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill by the House of Representatives over the weekend. Caterpillar, Vulcan Materials added more than 4% while Martin Marietta Materials rose more than 3%. The Global X US Infrastructure Investment ETF, which tracks infrastructure stocks, gained 1.2% and hit an all-time high in the opening minutes of the session.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy