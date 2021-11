Some thoughts about the first set of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee that were released Tuesday night:. **--Georgia had to be the biggest no-brainer at No. 1 that the committee has ever had. The Bulldogs, who lead the nation in almost every defensive category, have already clinched the SEC East and a berth in the conference championship game for the fourth time in the past five seasons. If Georgia reaches the playoffs, where they last appeared in 2017, the Bulldogs would be going for their first national championship since 1980, Herschel Walker’s freshman season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO