CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

New & Upcoming Books from North Carolina Authors

By Sign In
WRAL
 6 days ago

A whimsical memento mori, Julia Ridley Smith's essay collection The Sum of Trifles sifts through the stuff of an inheritance in search of peace. When Smith's parents died, they left behind a home full of antiques, trinkets, and photographs--an overwhelming amount of materials to sort through. She delayed; she shifted pieces...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Charlotte Stories

North Carolina Native Launches New Record Label

Part of the company plan is to become one of the leading record labels in North Carolina and compete with entertainment business leaders in the United States and on the global stage. Growing up in a church-raised home with his grandmother, DerriQ was 3 years old when he first found...
MUSIC
wraltechwire.com

November headliners, part II: Previewing 40 upcoming events & program deadlines across North Carolina

Here’s our exclusive wrapup of upcoming events happening across North Carolina in November. Included are the latest meetups, conferences, workshops, application deadlines and networking events happening in Asheville, Charlotte, the Triad, Wilmington and other parts of the state. Many events will be held in person, as some organizers are returning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
jitneybooks.com

Jitney Books to Publish Three New Novels by Miami Authors

Jitney Books is publishing three new novels by Miami authors. The South Florida based publisher has now released thirteen books by nine different local authors. All books also feature handsome covers created by South Florida artists. We’re proud to introduce you to our 2021 new releases. The True Tales of...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Bismarck Tribune

New North Dakota Blue Book published

Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Tuesday unveiled the 34th edition of the North Dakota Blue Book, a compendium of state facts and history. The book, published every two years since 1995 and written by volunteers, has a featured chapter of more than 50 pages on state parks, which have seen record visitation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
POLITICS
capenews.net

Local Author Celebrates Release of New Book

A book launch for local author Terri Arthur’s new book, “Power Failure: A Nurse’s Story,” is planned for Saturday, November 13, at 3 PM at the Waquoit Congregational Church, 15 Parsons Lane off Route 28 in East Falmouth. Based on a true story, the book takes places during a devastating...
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
desiretoinspire.net

New books from Rizzoli

I got my hands on some newly released books over the past few weeks and I’m dying to share, so let’s get right into them!. The first one is Collected Interiors: Rooms That Tell a Story by Philip Mitchell (and Judith Nasatir). I was not very familiar with designer Philip Mitchell’s work before reading this book but as soon as I started to dive in I wondered what rock I had been living under. WOW!!! I especially love his cottage in Nova Scotia – it turns out he’s Canadian! The elegant, clean classicism of Philip Mitchell’s style is on full display in these homes, where he masterfully incorporates a wide-ranging mix of antiques, vintage collectibles, and contemporary pieces—everything from inherited furniture collections to modern art—in rooms that are filled with memories and warmth. As a master of what he calls modern maximalism, Mitchell embraces the challenge of taking wonderful things that a homeowner already has and making more of them. Brilliant photographs (Annie Schlechter) take readers on in-depth tours of nine homes, ranging from an elegant Upper East Side pied-à-terre to a classic cottage on the water in Nova Scotia.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
suncommunitynews.com

Local student author talks new book and more

Benjamin Giroux hold a copy of his debut children's book "I Am Odd, I Am New". PLATTSBURGH | Benjamin Giroux, a local author, and student is getting ready for his first book signing of his debut children’s book, “I Am Odd, I Am New”, on Nov. 13 at Bookburgh Books from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
oxfordobserver.org

Visiting author to discuss new book ‘Sleeper Agent’

Author Ann Hagedorn will discuss her latest book, “Sleeper Agent: The Atomic Spy in America Who Got Away,” 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, in room 320 of King Library. Hagedorn, a former Wall Street Journal journalist who now resides in Ripley, Ohio, has taught writing at Columbia University, Northwestern University, Xavier University and Miami, and earned master’s degrees from Columbia and the University of Michigan.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PWLiving

Service Authority’s New Activity Books Feature H2Go Kids

Provided by Prince William County Service Authority (PWCSA) The Prince William County Service Authority has published a pair of activity booklets featuring original content designed to educate children about water, wastewater and the environment. The colorful and engaging publications are part of H2Go Kids, a virtual educational program the Service...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#New Upcoming Books#Southern#French
wfirnews.com

Book from SML author focuses on siblings raised in abusive home

A fictionalized memoir about a brother and sister who were raised in an abusive home – how it impacted their lives, and what readers might take away from it – is the subject of a new book from a Smith Mountain Lake author – who will sign copies this afternoon for a SARA-Roanoke fundraiser at the tail end of “Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.” WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more in this “Longer Listen” segment:
ROANOKE, VA
Herald-Dispatch

Renowned author returns to WV to promote new book release

MILTON — Homer Hickam said his newest book release compresses 40 years into 400 pages. “Don’t Blow Yourself Up,” a sequel to his most famous work published more than 20 years ago, “Rocket Boys,” was officially released Oct. 26, and Hickam took the opportunity to return to his home state of West Virginia to promote it last month.
MILTON, WV
PennLive.com

Author collects Perry’s ‘Cherished Memories’ in new book

Debra K. Noye has been busy in 2021. She released two books, the first being a sequel to her children’s tale about kids visiting their Perry County relatives. And the other is a compilation of oral histories from county residents titled “Cherished Memories: Tales from Perry County Storytellers.” The hard-bound book is scheduled to be released on Oct. 31 at an event in Landisburg featuring some of the storytelling residents from the book.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Daily Commercial

Clermont author shines light on rescue pets in new book

Clermont author Sharon Keeble’s newest book, “My Rescue Pet Rescued Me,” highlights several local accounts of how rescue pets have changed the lives of their owners, beginning with her own inspiring story of a German shepherd named Micco. “It’s about the power of adoptive pets,” Keeble said. “I just felt...
CLERMONT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Author From Stuart Publishes Book

An author from the Stuart area recently published a book with the setting in the City of Stuart and Adair County. Jeri Le Henry, a former resident of Stuart, wrote the book the “Farmers Daughter,” while helping her sick father. While she was in quarantine, Henry decided to take some of her experiences growing up in Stuart and put it into a book.
STUART, IA
Vox

North Carolina’s extreme new gerrymander, explained

Last week, while the political world was transfixed on Virginia, something arguably more consequential took place in the state just south of it: North Carolina’s Republican-controlled statehouse passed new political maps based on the 2020 census that give the GOP a significant leg up in congressional elections. In a state...
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy