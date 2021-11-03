CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Terry McAuliffe conceded the race???

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow come he's not claiming voter fraud and starting lawsuits everywhere followed by rallies and a riot on the capitol building? What a jerk. If you see everything as liberal and conservative teams, then You Are What's Wrong With America #YAWWWA. NC_Tiger_. Orange Blooded [3320]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 5186....

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
carolinajournal.com

McAuliffe concedes Virginia election to Republican Glenn Youngkin

Virginia’s Democrat candidate for governor, Terry McAuliffe, has conceded the race to the victor, Republican Glenn Youngkin. Governor-elect Youngkin won the closely watched Virginia governor’s race over McAuliffe, 50.7% to 48.6%. Shockwaves are rippling through the Democratic party Wednesday morning after McAuliffe’s loss, combined with Democrat losses in the Virginia legislature, Minneapolis voters rejecting a measure to dismantle the police department, and Democrat Governor Phil Murphy still locked in a dead-even race in New Jersey.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Glenn Youngkin Defeats Terry McAuliffe In Virginia Governor’s Race

Republican Glenn Youngkin has defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia Governor’s race Tuesday. Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Tuesday, “The red wave is here! Congratulations to Republicans Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares on their incredible campaigns and hard fought victories. This Republican sweep in Virginia is a resounding rebuke of the failed policies of Joe Biden and the Democrats. Virginians – and Americans across the country – are fed up with Biden’s divisive policies, failed leadership, and a Democrat agenda hurting working families. A Republican wave is coming in 2022, and Virginia is just the start.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

McAuliffe concedes as Youngkin projected to win Va. governor’s race; Republicans lead in lt. gov., attorney general races

Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former business executive and a first-time political candidate, was projected early Wednesday by The Associated Press to win the governorship of Virginia, beating Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe in a result that seemed unlikely over the summer and could have national repercussions as the midterm elections approach.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
James O'keefe
Person
Al Capone
WSLS

Terry McAuliffe responds after losing Virginia gubernatorial race

Terry McAuliffe is speaking out after he lost the Virginia gubernatorial race to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin. The race for governor in Virginia was neck-and-neck for much of Election Day, with Republican Glenn Youngkin coming out on top with 51% of the vote and becoming the projected winner just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Toni Morrison’s Book, ‘Beloved,’ Falls Into Virginia Gubernatorial Race Between Terry McAuliffe, Glenn Youngkin

Toni Morrison’s book Beloved is the subject of the latest back and forth in the Virginia gubernatorial race between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin released an ad Monday featuring Laura Murphy, a mom and conservative activist who led a campaign to ban the award-winning novel after claiming it gave her son, a high school senior, nightmares. The ad is part of Youngkin’s campaign strategy to pit McAuliffe against parents.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Election Fraud#Tigerpulse#Virginians
The Week

The Virginia governor race is now exactly tied after a brutal Fox News poll for Democrat Terry McAuliffe

The high-stakes Virginia gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has been narrowing in recent weeks, and now it couldn't get much tighter. After a Fox News poll on Thursday gave Youngkin an 8 percentage point likely-voter lead over McAuliffe — versus McAuliffe's 5-point lead in the same poll two weeks ago — the two candidates are now tied at 47.1 percent each in the FiveThirtyEight polling average. Youngking has a 0.4-point lead in the RealClearPolitics average.
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Sorry, AOC: Dems’ failure to be more radical didn’t cost them elections last week

Tuesday’s election did not go well for Democrats. Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost the marquee governor’s race in heavily blue-trending Virginia, where Biden beat Trump by 10 points. And in dark blue New Jersey, where Biden won by 16 points, incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy just squeaked by GOP challenger Jack Ciatterelli. Dems did poorly in many other races, too.
POLITICS
wfirnews.com

McAuliffe concedes and congratulates Governor-elect Youngkin

Statement from Terry McAuliffe’s campaign: While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all. Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family. I would like to thank my wife Dorothy, my family, and my incredible campaign team for their tireless efforts and dedication over these past eleven months. And to all of my supporters across Virginia who knocked on millions of doors, made countless phone calls, and talked to their family, friends and neighbors: I am eternally grateful that you joined me on this journey to move Virginia forward. Serving as Virginia’s 72nd governor was the highest honor of my life, and I will never stop fighting to make our Commonwealth stronger and brighter for all.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy