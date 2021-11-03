SF Credit Brief: U.S. Structured Finance Issuance Reached A $91 Billion YTD High In October; Rising 59% Year Over Year To $640 Billion
U.S. structured finance new issuance totaled $91 billion in October 2021 across the industry's four major sectors: asset-backed securities (ABS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), collateralized loan obligation (CLO), and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). This marks the most active monthly period year to date (YTD). October's issuance brought these four sectors' 2021...www.spglobal.com
