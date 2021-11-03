CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SF Credit Brief: U.S. Structured Finance Issuance Reached A $91 Billion YTD High In October; Rising 59% Year Over Year To $640 Billion

 6 days ago

U.S. structured finance new issuance totaled $91 billion in October 2021 across the industry's four major sectors: asset-backed securities (ABS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), collateralized loan obligation (CLO), and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). This marks the most active monthly period year to date (YTD). October's issuance brought these four sectors' 2021...

CNN

Prices are skyrocketing. Goldman Sachs says prices will go even higher

New York (CNN Business) — Sticker shock is causing anxiety for millions of Americans right now, with prices soaring for gasoline, groceries and used cars. Unfortunately, it's going to take longer than expected to work out the supply-demand imbalances at the heart of inflation, Goldman Sachs warned clients Sunday night.
U.S. consumers’ income and spending expectations reach 8-year high

(Reuters) – Short-term inflation expectations increased in October and consumers’ expectations for how much money they will earn and spend over the next year rose to the highest level in eight years, according to survey findings released by the New York Federal Reserve on Monday. Median expectations for what inflation...
NewsBreak
SF Credit Brief: U.S. CMBS Delinquency Rate Trend Continued With A 67 Bps Decline In October

U.S. CMBS overall delinquency rate decreased 67 bps month-over-month to 3.7% in October. Seriously delinquent loans (60-plus-days delinquent) remained high at 93.1% of delinquencies. By balance, delinquency rates decreased for lodging (168 bps), retail (148 bps), industrial (14 bps), office (12 bps), and multifamily (8 bps). Delinquency And Forbearance Both...
Reuters

Brazil's Nubank targets over $50 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Online lender Nubank is targeting a valuation of over $50 billion for its initial public offering in the United States, which would make it more valuable than Brazil’s largest traditional lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The Sao Paulo-based fintech, which was last valued at $30 billion after a funding...
zycrypto.com

MicroStrategy Rakes In Over $2 Billion From Its Bitcoin Holdings In October

Institutions secure huge ROI following Bitcoin’s bullish October run. MicroStrategy has gained over $2 billion in October alone on its Bitcoin holdings. With the surge in the price of Bitcoin in October, many institutions that invested in the top cryptocurrency have recorded massive gains on their holdings. Worthy of note...
Shore News Network

UK to slash bond issuance by around 34 billion pounds

LONDON (Reuters) – Helped by a faster-than-expected economic recovery and borrowing that has undershot forecasts, Britain’s government will slash its planned bond sales for the current financial year, a Reuters poll of primary dealers showed ahead of Wednesday’s budget. The median forecast from 12 primary dealers showed the Debt Management...
Reuters

U.S. Treasury issues guidance for $10 billion small business credit program

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday released new implementation guidance for the $10 billion State Small Business Credit Initiative Program, designed to allow firms in disadvantaged communities access capital. The program, approved under coronavirus relief legislation passed in March, aims to catalyze $10 of private...
CNN

Racial segregation costs the US billions of dollars a year

San Francisco (CNN Business) — If communities across America were to become more racially integrated, it would be an "economic game changer," boosting gross domestic product growth by an estimated 0.3 percentage points in the span of a decade, Moody's Analytics has found. Deeply entrenched racial bias and segregation, however,...
