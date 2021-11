ARLINGTON, Texas -- Making excuses will get the Dallas Cowboys nowhere going forward, and so it's a good thing for the club that no one is making any after being humiliated at AT&T Stadium in Week 9 by the Denver Broncos. The fight slowly got more and more out of hand as the Cowboys could do no right, with the Broncos eventually taking a 30-0 lead in the fourth quarter before scaling back and seeing the Cowboys score 16 meaningless points.

