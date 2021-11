By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers. More than four million left their jobs in August, but not every state is seeing the same number of resignations. In fact, Pennsylvanians are quitting their jobs at the lowest rate of the 50 states. Just over 2% of people in the Keystone State left their jobs in August. New York and Connecticut were close to Pennsylvania with similar numbers. Three states that have seen the most resignations in August were Kentucky, Georgia, and Idaho.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO