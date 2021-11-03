CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mundelein, IL

How high did Mundelein junior tennis player Ainika Hou rank in Girls’ 18 singles bracket by week ending Oct. 23?

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMundelein tennis player Ainika Hou won 262 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week...

lakecountygazette.com

