The right path

The University of Dayton Libraries are inviting students to take a virtual tour of Woodland Cemetery through an asynchronous program using Springshare’s LibWizard software. Students who participate will learn about the cemetery’s history; explore the lives of community leaders interred in Woodland, including UD alumni; and reflect on memory and legacy in the context of UD and Dayton history. The activity connects to the University of Dayton’s campus (just next door) and the books, archival collections and other materials in the University Libraries. A few of the notable people highlighted in the module include humorist Erma Bombeck, inventors Orville and Wilbur Wright and poet Paul Laurence Dunbar. UD students and Woodland employees Meg Klepacz and Kayla Dawson collaborated by recording TikTok videos with information on some of Woodland’s VIPs, which are embedded as part of the experience.

DAYTON, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO