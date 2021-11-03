CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

The right path

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe path to college isn’t always direct. No one can attest to that fact more than Laura Mutti-Montigny FP’25, psychology and education major and mother of two Mount Holyoke students. “I was inspired by my two amazing daughters,” said Mutti-Montigny. “They were (and still are) my biggest supporters of me going...

The Paths Within

ISSE will lead a large panel event with international faculty in different academic disciplines. The panel will split up into individual Q/A sessions led by faculty in various programs. The faculty will also give tips on how to prepare for a career in academics. Students will have networking opportunities to meet other students in the same or similar academic disciplines.
Celebrating history, looking to the future

In 1883 Hortense Parker became the first known student of color to graduate from Mount Holyoke College during an era of segregation. Parker, a talented pianist who became a music educator after graduating, was a single generation removed from slavery. Her father, John Parker, was a former enslaved person who became an abolitionist after buying his freedom in 1845.
Mentoring programs aim to keep young men on right path

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman is calling on the help of a local organization committed to mentoring young men in the community. Councilman Kenneth Stokes is turning his attention to young adults in the Capital City following his recent community crime summit. It comes after the latest homicide that police said was committed by a 16-year-old who turned himself in Monday afternoon.
Non-traditional Career Paths

With hundreds of thousands of seniors submitting their college application, they’ll soon graduate and begin a new chapter in their lives. This often encompasses following the traditional path of higher education, but for many students, they’ll explore a path that doesn’t involve or immediately involve a four-year university. To explore some of these, “The Hawk Eye” reached out to three seniors pursuing paths not immediately involving universities.
A Woodland PATH

The University of Dayton Libraries are inviting students to take a virtual tour of Woodland Cemetery through an asynchronous program using Springshare’s LibWizard software. Students who participate will learn about the cemetery’s history; explore the lives of community leaders interred in Woodland, including UD alumni; and reflect on memory and legacy in the context of UD and Dayton history. The activity connects to the University of Dayton’s campus (just next door) and the books, archival collections and other materials in the University Libraries. A few of the notable people highlighted in the module include humorist Erma Bombeck, inventors Orville and Wilbur Wright and poet Paul Laurence Dunbar. UD students and Woodland employees Meg Klepacz and Kayla Dawson collaborated by recording TikTok videos with information on some of Woodland’s VIPs, which are embedded as part of the experience.
Putting Kids on a Better Path

Texas Aggregates And Concrete Association Members Provide Bikes For Disadvantaged Youth. Each year, typically during their annual meeting, members of the Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association (TACA) focus on being a good neighbor as they tackle a community service project in conjunction with the large-scale gathering of its membership. “We...
CMU celebrates student body in National First-Generation College Celebration Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — November 8 is National First-Generation College Celebration Day. Among thousands of students who are a Maverick online and on campus, first-generation students make up a major part of CMU’s family whether they’re current students, alumni, or faculty and staff supporting them. Between advising and career exploration, CMU’s TRIO Student Services […]
Why Australian uni students have a right to know class sizes before they sign up

Proliferating metrics and rankings in recent decades have, for better or worse, reshaped the priorities of universities around the world. Despite this “metric tide”, Australian universities provide little reliable, publicly available data on their class sizes. To this day, there is no mechanism for reporting how many students are allocated to the various types of classes at universities in Australia. The result is a clear lack of systematic evidence on how universities organise their teaching in terms of class sizes. We also don’t know for sure how this may have changed over the years. ...
Piloting a path to a new career

Former Marine Corps pilot awarded scholarship as she pursues speech-language pathology degree. During her 12 years as a Marine Corps helicopter pilot, Maj. Molly O’Malley flew in a war zone and quickly learned to make split-second decisions up in the air and deal with daily challenges on the ground. But...
