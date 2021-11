Even though the CDC has voted to give the final regulatory approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, it is not likely many of them will receive a shot this week because of logistics and the need for further guidance, Georgia providers said. When those children are vaccinated, probably beginning next week, it likely won't be in mass clinics but in individual visits after consultation with parents, which is how it should happen, providers said.

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO