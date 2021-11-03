CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

dearVR MIX Headphone-Specific Room Virtualisation

By Audio Technology
audiotechnology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith dearVR MIX, immersive audio specialist Dear Reality is bringing its room virtualisation to the stereo world. The dearVR MIX AAX/VST3/AU plugin turns any professional studio headphones into an ideal stereo mixing environment, placing the user in the sweet spot of carefully designed mix rooms – all through spatial audio technology....

www.audiotechnology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Attack Magazine

OneOdio A11 Bluetooth Headphones

We reviewed the A70 & A30 headphones from OneOdio last month and this time it’s the turn of the A11 Bluetooth headphones. When one thinks of the A11 ‘SuperBass‘ it’s easy to instantly think of souped-up car systems on the road running from London to Norwich. On the contrary, however, it’s also the next unit on the review bench courtesy of OneOdio. Understandably, anything labelled Super Bass was always going to get our attention and we welcome the opportunity to put them through their paces.
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

OneOdio A70 Headphones Review

We seldom see an over-the-ear headphones selling at 50 dollars and still boasting decent music quality. We have the OneOdio A70 headphones on hand that can do both wired and wireless connections. Let’s check them out to see if they are the headphones you have been looking for. Design. The...
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Experts Name Their Favourite Headphones

For years I’ve spent most of my waking hours with a cheap pair of Sennheiser HD598SE’s on my head. These headphones aren’t especially good sounding but they are lightweight and supremely comfortable, to the point that I often forget I’m wearing them until I walk further away from my interface than the lead is long and they get yanked off my head! The reason I’ve favoured them over all my other headphones is that they are open backed. I have always found closed back headphones to be unpleasant to wear for any length of time and even a cheap pair of open backed headphones is better to me than any pair of closed back.
ELECTRONICS
Twice

KRK KNS 6402 Professional Studio Headphones Review

These professional studio headphones are affordable, comfortable and have accurate, wide and incredibly natural frequency response. They’re the perfect partner for KRK Studio Monitor users who need to switch frequently from monitor to headphones as they mix, and they are great cans for home and studio mixing professionals on a budget.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headphone#The Room#Audio Production#Music Genre#Shc#Dear Reality
TrendHunter.com

Opulent Business Headphones

Headphone makers Bang & Olufsen have teamed up with telecommunications giant Cisco to launch a brand new set of high-end business headphones that are designed to offer a combination of high-fidelity performance, comfort and professional style. The 'Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980' business headphones come equipped with fundamental features such...
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

These are my two favorite noise-cancelling headphones

I spent the height of the pandemic in 2020 at home in my apartment in Harlem, New York City. Normally my building and neighborhood are quite quiet and serene. But, during that summer, the property next door was undergoing a complete gut renovation that never shut down because the apartments were part of NYC’s affordable housing program and thus their construction was deemed essential.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

The Master & Dynamic MG20 Are Luxury Gaming Headphones For PS5

Master & Dynamic today has announced the MG20, a pair of luxury gaming headphones for PS5 and PS4. You can think of these as the PS5’s answer to the Beoplay Portal headphones that Bang & Olufsen makes for the Xbox platform. Though there are some stark differences that set these...
VIDEO GAMES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Best Headphones for Your Workout

No matter how you work out, a solid pair of headphones and some good tunes can be just the thing to keep you going. But with more choices than ever when it comes to wireless models, how do you know which ones to choose? Consumer Reports shares a few that did well in rigorous headphone tests.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Stuff.tv

Discover the only headphones that adapt to your ears

Your ears are special. And Yamaha knows it. That’s why Yamaha’s amazing YH-L700 and YH-E700 headphones don’t just deliver exceptional audio. They analyse your ears too, adjusting the sound to your ears’ unique shape and delivering what Yamaha calls True Sound: audio just like the original artist intended you to hear it, optimised specifically for you.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Evidence is mounting that Sonos is making its first headphone

The idea of a Sonos headphone has been around for years, and aside from a few patents, there’s not been concrete news that’s surfaced. Until now, maybe. British-based RHA Audio made earphones up until very recently. The last one we tested was the TrueControl ANC model, but since then things have become very quiet. So quiet that even other brands that do business with RHA Audio haven’t heard from them recently.
ELECTRONICS
WABE

Knock at the Gate presents an audio experience of ‘Macbeth’ designed for headphones and a dark room

Have you ever watched a play with your eyes closed? Falling asleep doesn’t count. For some audiophiles, the sounds, voices, and music of theater are the very best part. This Halloween season, the immersive audio producers Knock at the Gate invite us to “gather our headphones and dim the lights” for an all-audio experience of Shakespeare’s chilling tragedy “Macbeth“. With award-winning voice actors and thrilling sound design, listeners will experience total immersion into “Macbeth’s” haunting tale of betrayal, madness, and political catastrophe. Knock at the Gate produced “Macbeth” in collaboration with Multiband Studios and will broadcast the experience Nov. 4-7 and 11-14. Knock at the Gate producer, and co-founder Sean Hudock joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom, along with Theater Emory artistic director and actor January LaVoy, who plays Lady Macbeth in the production.
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Room-Recreating ANC Headphones

PSB Speakers have launched a high-tech set of wireless ANC headphones that are designed to provide a spectacularly accurate sonic experience by utilizing the Canadian company's unique acoustic design technologies to replicate the listening experience of a full-fledged room speaker setup. The 'M4U MkII' ANC headphones use a quadrant of...
ELECTRONICS
Dealerscope

CrossFit Champs Design Dóttir In-Ear Headphones For Athletes

When you’re at the gym, your main goal is to focus on that workout. But while you’re pushing your body to the limit, you also want to be comfortable. Wouldn’t it be nice to do rigorous exercise without worrying about your earbuds falling out or hurting your ears? Dóttir has a solution with its new line of sports-focused wireless headphones, which are designed to withstand the rigors of elite sports competition. The company has created in-ear headphones with innovative features specifically selected by Katrin Davidsdottir and Annie Thorisdottir, two-time winners of the “World’s Fittest Woman” title at the CrossFit Games. The Dóttir Freedom On-Grid earphones are wireless and have active noise-canceling technology.
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Can You Mix On Low Cost Headphones?

We often hear how it’s never been easier to hear our mixes through decent, affordable monitors. But what about mixing with affordable headphones? We take a closer look. When it comes to mixing, arguably everything we do means nothing unless we can hear what we’re doing accurately. The importance of loudspeaker monitoring quality, placement, and calibration is well known, but even with this in place many engineers will not print any mix without checking it on headphones as well.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Huge Amazon Alexa update arrives in time for early Black Friday sales

Amazon has introduced a major new feature for Alexa smart speakers, just in time for the launch of its early Black Friday 2021 sales. The internet giant has announced that as of the October Alexa update, people with multiple Echo devices (or other Alexa-enabled smart speakers) will be able to simply ask Amazon’s digital assitant to move their audio from room to room.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Black Friday headphone deals

The holiday season is on the horizon, and that means we're starting to see some great Black Friday deals on all kinds of cool tech gear, from the best Android phones to the best headphones and wireless earbuds to pair with them. We'll be regularly updating this list collection through...
ELECTRONICS
WATE

How to build the ultimate entertainment setup

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What do you need to build the ultimate entertainment setup This year has been unprecedented in terms of movie release strategies. Even the largest films, ones that had a budget of $200 million or more, could be streamed at home the same day they premiered in theaters. Whether […]
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy