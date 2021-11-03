dearVR MIX Headphone-Specific Room Virtualisation

For years I’ve spent most of my waking hours with a cheap pair of Sennheiser HD598SE’s on my head. These headphones aren’t especially good sounding but they are lightweight and supremely comfortable, to the point that I often forget I’m wearing them until I walk further away from my interface than the lead is long and they get yanked off my head! The reason I’ve favoured them over all my other headphones is that they are open backed. I have always found closed back headphones to be unpleasant to wear for any length of time and even a cheap pair of open backed headphones is better to me than any pair of closed back.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO