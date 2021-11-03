Atlanta Braves fans pack the streets of Atlanta and Cobb for parade

ATLANTA — Thousands of Braves fans packed the streets of downtown Atlanta Friday morning to cheer on their World Series champions.

The Atlanta Braves won their first World Series title since 1995 with a 7-0 shutout of the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Around 12 p.m. Friday, a caravan of vehicles carrying Braves players and their families cruised down Peachtree Street as throngs of fans partied in the streets and celebrated the first Braves World Series win in nearly three decades. Players waved from on top of several buses as excited fans waves signs and threw confetti.

Atlanta police estimated 300,000 to 400,000 fans attended the downtown portion of the parade Friday morning.

The parade continued on to the Battery, where fan turnout was similarly strong for the final mile as the Braves neared Truist Park.

Throughout the parade, which lasted around three hours, various players and coaches held the World Series trophy for fans to see.

Braves manager Brian Snitker rode in the back of a pickup truck with his wife, Ronnie. Snitker described the fan turnout as “insane.” He said riding in the parade was “phenomenal. ... I’m so proud of our city and Braves country. What a day.”

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, a native of Marietta in suburban Atlanta, had a hometown perspective on the fans’ 26-year wait to celebrate another championship.

“This city has been wanting a championship for a long time,” Swanson said. “It’s just so cool they let schools out. To see kids be able to enjoy this moment and be inspired by this moment, it’s second to none.”

Hank Aaron’s wife, Billye, said at the Truist Park celebration that Hank, who died on Jan. 22, “is here with us. He loved the Atlanta Braves and I am so very, very happy to see these young men who have picked up the mantle and carried it on.”

The event will continue with a concert by Atlanta rappers Big Boi and Ludacris.

Many school districts across metro Atlanta have canceled school for the day.

