CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

10 Christmas Gift Ideas For the Hunter in Your Life

By Gary McCoy
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are fortunate enough to have a hunter on your shopping list this year, I'm here to try and help out with some incredible gift ideas that hopefully won't break the bank!. Just like...

highway989.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Great Gifts for the CBD Newbie in Your Life

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. If cannabidiol hasn’t yet made it to your medicine cabinet (or...
SHOPPING
bookriot.com

14 Holiday Gifts for the Literary Foodie in Your Life

Let me add my voice to the masses: Can you believe it’s the holiday season again?. As someone who loves giving gifts and finding unique items for friends/family, I love this time of year. So today we’re focusing on the literary foodie: a person who loves to keep up with the latest releases and food trends in equal measure.
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

Christmas gift ideas for gardeners: 24 presents for the green-fingered

Gardening is undoubtedly an art, and whilst an avid gardener can be hard to please, a novice gardener could be intimidated by a flashy new set of tools that they don't understand. Our Christmas gifts for gardeners guide will point you in the right direction, and help get a beginner going, or aid an expert to grow even further. From a tool set for the little one, to a wooden barrel bee hotel, these present ideas are both quality guaranteed and varied enough to bring a smile to that green-fingered gardener in your life.
GARDENING
digg.com

The Best Gifts For The Little Nerds In Your Life

The holiday season is a great time to give the little champions around you gifts that will keep them wanting more, questioning everything and building something new. Here are a few gifts for the young nerds in your life that have an appetite to learn. Teach them something new from the world's favorite encyclopedia, keep them occupied with a haptic puzzle and help them start their first DIY science project.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gift#The Hunter#Popular Brands
cedarcityutah.com

Entertaining and beautiful gift ideas for the bird watcher or gardener in your life

FEATURE —Give a gift that provides beauty, entertainment and health benefits throughout the year. With the recent increase in people gardening and bird watching, what could be more perfect than a gift that supports both interests?. Birds visiting feeders, munching on the coneflower seeds in the garden and perching in...
ANIMALS
Thrillist

Great Gifts for the Self-Care Splurgers in Your Life

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. For people who put physical and mental wellbeing first, self-care has...
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

21 Animal-Friendly Gifts For The Vegan In Your Life

Whether a person has been vegan for years or it’s a new life change, knowing that they have the support of loved ones is incredibly valuable. After all, it’s not all that easy or simple to make this kind of commitment. For most people, it goes beyond simply eating vegan and extends into the kinds of products they buy and businesses they support. Being able to give your pal a holiday gift that honors their choices is a thoughtful way to show you value and respect their identity.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

60 best Christmas gift ideas for boyfriends: Adidas, Herschel and more

In a year already marked by celebrating his birthday and anniversary, the best holiday gift for your boyfriend may seem like a full-fledged mission. And, while some gals can never have too many pieces of jewelry, a lot of guys — generally speaking, of course! — seem content with one quality watch and a pair of their favorite sneakers.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Greatist

13 Unique Gifts for the Green Thumb in Your Life

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. POV: It’s gifting season and you’ve got a loved one who’s plant obsessed. You already have the parents (and pet parents) in your...
GARDENING
New York Post

Shop the 20 best Christmas gift ideas as seen on TikTok wishlists this year

TikTok is taking the world by storm, along with the shopping space. From morning routines to the coolest clothes to shop for, we’re not at all surprised TikTok Christmas wishlists are now a thing. As of lately, TikTokers are posting their most sought-after products for their followers with the “Jingle...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

Great Gifts for the Astrology-Obsessed People in Your Life

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Looking for the perfect gift for the person in your life...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
metrofamilymagazine.com

Gift local: Unique ideas for everyone on your list

Finding unique and memorable holiday gifts year after year can really be a challenge, especially when you’ve got hard-to-shop for kids, family members or friends on your list. But we’ve got great news: several of our favorite metro museums carry locally made or memorable gift items that cannot be found anywhere else. Plus, if you’re looking to gift experiences rather than material goods, museum memberships are always a hit. Happy shopping!
SHOPPING
Engadget

The best gifts for the aspiring influencer in your life

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thankfully, you don’t have to understand the world of social media in...
LIFESTYLE
timestelegram.com

Simplify Your Life: 5 clever ideas for closets

Traditionally, closets are used to store clothes. However, there are so many clever ways to use closets of all sizes for additional uses. Here are some ideas to try in your home. 1. Cleaning/linen closet. Towels and sheets are sometimes a challenge to organize. Try folding your sheets and placing...
INTERIOR DESIGN
foxbaltimore.com

Gift Ideas that are easy to buy now and ship to ensure delivery by Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Approximately 200,000 shipping containers remain gridlocked off the coast of Los Angeles as pandemic-related disruptions continue to affect various supply chains. With the holiday season is fast approaching, consumer advocates are say buy those presents now!. Lifestyle Expert Margo Burr has some worry free gift ideas you...
BALTIMORE, MD
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Amazon Must Haves 2021 Part 2 – Amazing Christmas Gift Ideas!

The holiday season is here like it or not. Now is the time to get all your shopping done, especially with the bottlenecking crisis causing massive shortages. As far as I'm concerned there's nothing more delightful on the planet than this time of the year! I love the holidays and I love to shop, so it's the best of both worlds. However, I don't care for the hustle and bustle of actually going to the stores. Getting out in the stores can be a hassle sometimes and people kinda lose their minds when it comes to all the pre-Christmas deals. The good news is, we can get a lot of the same sales online. As a matter of fact, there are folks who've done a lot of the leg-work and net-surfing for us to find the world's latest and greatest gift ideas.
INTERNET
Esquire

Blockbuster Gifts For the Movie Lover in Your Life

Movies are back! After over a year of delays, theater closures, direct-to-HBO Max releases, and directors being particular about how and where their films should be seen, we have finally progressed into somewhat of a normal Oscar film season—aka the good stuff. And since no one is happier about that than the film buff in your life (who still hasn’t stopped talking about the Dune theater experience), might we suggest a movie-themed gift for the holidays this year?
MOVIES
WEHT/WTVW

Best smart home gifts for everyone in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Great smart home gifts anyone will enjoy  Smart tech can be a lot of fun and make your life much easier, but the research required to pick devices and the price tags of these items can often discourage potential buyers. For this reason, smart home upgrades […]
ELECTRONICS
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?  Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on […]
PETS
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy