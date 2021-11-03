CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfi executive out after investigation into corporate transactions

By Chris Burt
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation into “certain corporate transactions” at Alfi has resulted in the CTO of the company being fired, and its CEO and CFO placed on leave, the Miami Herald reports. The turmoil comes just as Alfi has made headway into the ride-sharing market with its audience analytics, which do...

The Press

ALF INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ALF. Contact An Attorney Now: ALF@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investigation:
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Corporate PR & Comms Executive

A leading City of London financial PR firm is looking for bright and intelligent graduates to join their graduate programme. ​The firm is one of the most influential financial and corporate communications agencies, with offices across two UK capitals. They advise a large number of blue chip listed and private companies globally across a range of industry sectors. This company has a very collaborative and sociable culture with a diverse team including a mix of ex-bankers, journalists, lawyers and PR professionals. This is an ideal opportunity for ambitious candidates interested in a fast-paced and stimulating career in corporate and financial public relations.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ALFI (NASDAQ: ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today the appointment of two new members to the company's board of directors, effective November 1, 2021.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Executive Spotlight: Mile Corrigan, SVP and Corporate Officer for Noblis

Mile Corrigan, senior vice president and corporate officer for Noblis, took part in her first Executive Spotlight interview detailing the recent launch of RunGrantsTM and the company’s effort to centralize its customers’ cloud capabilities. In addition, Corrigan also spoke with ExecutiveBiz about the current conversation surrounding aviation autonomy in the...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
biometricupdate.com

Cardlab, swIDch receive public sector support for biometric cards

Cardlab has been selected amongst the 20 companies for the EU Pavilion at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 by the European Innovation Council (EIC). The company says in a LinkedIn post that it will demonstrate its biometric cards and other solutions at the event. The EIC Overseas Trade Fairs...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Executive Director of Corporate Services

Salary: £110k including car allowance, plus performance bonus of up to £10k and attractive benefits. Livin is an award-winning not for profit housing association with 8,500 homes across County Durham. We are now looking for an ambitious Executive Director to join us, someone who is quite possibly a Chief Executive of the future, wanting a career enhancing role in a culture where innovation, energy and fresh strategic thinking are highly valued.
ECONOMY
bizneworleans.com

Corporate Transactions: Pandemic Has Changed How Deals Get Done

NEW ORLEANS — Like every other facet of our day-to-day lives, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 brought markets to a standstill. Deals were halted as companies, lawyers and bankers figured out how to make the new normal work from their basements, guest bedrooms and kitchen tables. However, once Zoom logins were memorized and new home “office” backdrops were properly arranged, the markets came roaring back in the second half of 2020, and the entirety of 2021 has seen deal flow surpass pre-COVID levels. If you are in the market to grow your business through an acquisition, bring in a new investor or obtain new financing, here are the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how your next deal will get to close.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Momentive Global Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Zendesk

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Zendesk. Ademi LLP alleges Momentive's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Momentive shareholders will receive only 0.225 shares of Zendesk...
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Mastercard partners on Brazilian student digital ID to support remote exams

Mastercard has launched a digital identity partnership to secure the legitimacy of academic examination results in Brazil. The partnership between Mastercard, Amigo Edu and idwall allows students to simply and securely prove their identity when taking virtual exams, according to the announcement, minimizing the risk of cheating. Students will use idwall’s Meu ID app to create a verified digital identity, which can then be used with Amigo Edu’s platform and across their academic life, as well as beyond it for access to services like opening a bank account.
TECHNOLOGY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Royce Miller Enters Agreement to Reacquire Maryland International Raceway

The Miller family owned and operated Maryland International Raceway for 25 years, from 1990 to 2014, and then sold the facility to IRG Sports & Entertainment in 2015. Royce stayed on with IRG for the last seven years as the Chief Operating Officer with duties and guidance for all the IRG owned tracks as well […] The post Royce Miller Enters Agreement to Reacquire Maryland International Raceway appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ECONOMY

