Public Safety

ZIP Code 60521 called home by two registered sex offenders by week ending Oct. 30

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently two registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60521 as of the week ending Oct. 30, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code...

dupagepolicyjournal.com

dupagepolicyjournal.com

Two registered principal officer licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60126 during 2021

At least two registered principal officer licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60126 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
State
Illinois State
newstalk987.com

Former Police Officer Indicted on 14 Separate Charges Including Rape

A former police officer is indicted on 14 separate charges including rape. KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators were made aware of an incident involving 36 year-old Cassen Jackson-Garrison and a juvenile victim last month. Investigators were able to link Jackson-Garrison to at least two separate juvenile victims. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on multiple charges including sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.
KNOXVILLE, TN
crimevoice.com

Suspect Wanted for Violent Felonies in 3 Counties Arrested in Chico

Originally published as a City of Chico press release – “On October 29, 2021, at approximately 6:20 PM, detectives from the Chico Police Department Violence Suppression Unit observed MATHEW SPENCER (41) in front of a residence in the 400 block of Autumn Gold Drive, Chico. SPENCER was subject to (5)...
CHICO, CA
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Two teens charged in slaying of high school Spanish teacher after police find social media messages

The details shared in social media messages mapping out a high school Spanish teacher’s killing were unambiguous, prosecutors say. The 16-year-old student described his motive for killing Nohema Graber, the planning and execution, and how he had tried to hide the evidence, prosecutors in Jefferson County, Iowa, wrote in a criminal complaint filed Thursday.
FAIRFIELD, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Is She Teacher of the Year—or a Child Abuser?

On Wednesday, Caroline Melanie Lee was named teacher of the year by Darnell-Cookman Middle/High School in Duval County, Florida. Two days later, she was was arrested and charged with hitting a student in the face several times, The Florida Times-Union reports. Lee, 60, denies striking the child, saying she called the girl into her classroom to discuss an Instagram post she felt was threatening. But police said surveillance footage shows the student, who got a nose bleed, was holding her face as she left the classroom and walked straight to the guidance office to report she was hit.
PUBLIC SAFETY

