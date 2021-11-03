CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEO vs SEM

Cover picture for the articleAccording to statistics, the top two online activities are searches and email. If you’re looking to promote your business and gain traffic, positioning yourself in search results is absolutely key. The two main ways to do this are via SEO and SEM. Both of these methods have their own drawbacks and...

gitconnected.com

Factors Behind a Great SEO Optimized Web Application

Learn which factors determine the SEO performance of an application. So you are a web developer, and you've built a fantastic website to showcase something to the world. But unfortunately, nobody is coming to your website :/. Nowadays, as people surf the web, they rely heavily on search engines like Google to find out something.
TECHNOLOGY
Norwalk Hour

5 Ways to Make Money With SEO in 2022

Search-engine optimization (SEO) is a crucial part of modern digital marketing and a great skill to learn if you want to make money online. Can SEO make you a millionaire? That depends entirely on your skills and ability to scale. The simple answer is that SEO can be a great way to make a decent living, and provided you have the skills to scale an SEO practice, the sky's the limit.
MARKETS
The Drum

A Full Website Redevelopment & SEO Uplift For Harris & Partners

Harris & Partners wanted a boost in their rankings for local search results, and to create a refreshed website which is user-friendly, captures their brand identity and showcases their specialist expertise, whilst also increases conversions. How We Did It. With the intention of boosting their position in Google’s search results...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

BigCommerce SEO Features & Tips for Ecommerce Success

Online shopping and ecommerce adoption picked up major speed throughout the pandemic. Both online selling opportunities and competition are greater than ever before. And making sure you’re using the best ecommerce platform for your business needs is a huge consideration. Whether you’re just getting started or have an established store...
INTERNET
thekatynews.com

How to improve International SEO

To an international business, SEO is not just about getting more hits on your website. It is about ranking higher against your competition by having a better web presence across national borders. To some businesses, it means standing out from local players in search results of foreign markets. Whatever way you see it, optimizing for an international market requires some different considerations from optimizing locally. This article will give different ways on how you can improve International SEO.
ECONOMY
Searchengine Journal

State of SEO: Top Insights [Podcast]

Your browser does not support the audio element. Subscribe: Apple Podcast | Google Podcasts | Spotify. Would you like to get high-level leads? Who doesn’t!. Using surveys as a lead generation and brand awareness strategy can be very effective. Join Shelley Walsh, Special Projects Editor at Search Engine Journal and...
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

SEO Best Practices For E-commerce in 2022

When preparing your e-commerce business for Christmas it’s very easy to forget the pivotal role SEO best practices can play in driving customers to the website. SEO is a long-term game with sustainable rewards, meaning it needs to be engaged from the get-go and must never be an after-thought. Luckily...
CELL PHONES
WebProNews

How to Get Consistent Growth in SEO

As more businesses are coming online, it has become important to pay more attention to SEO. You need to focus on the consistent growth of your website through SEO services. If you are new to SEO and wondering how to constantly improve SEO and get higher growth, then we have got you covered.
GOOGLE
Tech Times

The Advantages of Investing in SEO

The rise and ongoing advancement and enhancement of the digital marketing space is something that is empowering forward a boulder and better way for businesses of all natures, shapes common sizes around the globe to approach advertising and marketing. We have never seen so much attention to detail and overall emphasis surrounding how businesses are able to embrace marketing and as a result it is really bringing forward the most exciting era in the marketing space yet. It is something that is being emboldened and empowered by rapid digitalisation and technological implementation. And further, it is very much something that as long as interest investment continues to meet necessity and opportunity, it will be an ongoing trend well into the coming years and beyond.
MARKETS
sourceg.net

Why Is SEO Important to Your Success?

If you’ve found yourself asking the question — why is SEO important? — you’ve come to the right place. This article will walk you through why SEO digital marketing is one of the most important digital marketing tools available today. People Look For Solutions. One important thing that SEO will...
ECONOMY
sourceg.net

8 Trends You Need to Be Using in Your Content Marketing

Here are 8 content marketing trends you can try for the new year. Stories are an emerging trend in visual storytelling. These images, or short videos, last 24 hours and then disappear into a set of saved archives. This feature is available on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Google Images. Stories are a popular feature with young social media users. You can use stories to inform your audience about events, sales, sneak peeks, or any information you want to share.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Searchengine Journal

Do Google Lighthouse Scores Affect SEO?

Google Lighthouse is the top recommended tool for measuring Core Web Vitals and other performance metrics. If the questions asked by SEOs are anything to go by, the power of Lighthouse is grossly overestimated. Google’s John Mueller responded to one such question in the r/SEO forum on Reddit this week.
SOFTWARE
Searchengine Journal

SEO and Temporarily Out-of-Stock Product Pages

Google’s John Mueller answered an Office-hours hangout question about what to do about web pages for products that are temporarily out of stock. The person asking the question wanted to know how to balance concerns about SEO with the user experience of users who may not like a page with out of stock products.
TECHNOLOGY
Searchengine Journal

Vulnerabilities Are Not an SEO Issue… Until You Get Hacked

Google’s John Mueller answered a question in the SEO Office-hours hangout about whether a security vulnerability had any effect on SEO. He said technically it’s not an SEO issue. But that a vulnerability had the seeds of becoming an SEO issue in the future. When Does Something Become an SEO...
COMPUTERS
quintdaily.com

4 Tips for a Successful SEO Campaign in NYC

Running an effective SEO campaign is easy, but where do you start?. Growing an audience on the internet often requires going through several steps, especially if you want to target a specific area. With a local SEO campaign, you can attract people from any region to your website, allowing you to advertise a product or service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sourceg.net

Digital Content Marketing- 5 Great Takeaways for 2022

In 2020, 70% of marketers used content marketing. In 2021, this number jumped to 82%. To stand out from the crowd and maximize your content marketing results, it’s imperative that you keep up with the latest developments, strategies, and consumer behaviors around content. 2021 has been an interesting year in the content marketing space. Strategies are becoming more refined, and there’s a generous amount of stats and data confirming which are most effective. Are you looking to the year ahead, wondering what 2021 has taught us and how you can apply this to your digital content marketing strategy? Keep reading to find out the top content marketing takeaways from 2021 that you should be implementing moving forward.
MARKETING
sourceg.net

How Can Social Media Management Benefit Your Business?

Learn what a social media manager does and discover how they can benefit your business. Social media marketing allows businesses of all sizes to interact with their customers and reach new ones, but how can you tell if your efforts are working?. A social media management company uses specialized digital...
INTERNET
wpguynews.com

SEO lightning round 2 #AskGooglebot

In this lightning episode of AskGooglebot, John Mueller answers questions such as:. Can blocking CSS files in robots.txt cause any issues?. (submitted by Riad Joseph) (0:14) How should I update the sitemap for my website? Is there a step by step guide?. (submitted by Prathmesh Sing) (0:33) What is the...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Microsoft will now snitch on you at work like never before

I feel sure there are many American workers who have put the whistle in their mouths, like former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, but been too afraid to blow it. I feel equally sure that, after I tell you what's coming, you'll be more reluctant even to put the whistle in your mouth.
BUSINESS

