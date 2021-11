Clocking in at 21 hours and 303 songs performed live, Todd Geritz finished live-streaming his first self-made challenge of the karaoke game “Twitch Sings,” co-developed by the eponymous streaming platform and Harmonix. In something of a speedrun, he performed each song as a duet with a different member of the game’s tightknit community of streamers, pushing Geritz’s average viewer count from 55 to over 700. The stream, a celebration of his first anniversary of streaming on Twitch, was bursting with friendly vibes, a welcome reprieve at a time when covid-19 restrictions had many people stuck inside. An invitation to be a Twitch partner waited in his inbox the next morning.

