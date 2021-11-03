CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Multiple People Stabbed Inside Downtown Billings Restaurant

By Johnny V
Montana Talks
Montana Talks
 6 days ago
According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, a former employee of Jake's Downtown returned to the restaurant this afternoon grabbed two knives, and attempted to rob two employees. The suspect is 21-year old Brandon Bird who was arrested on the scene after he reportedly stabbed two employees, and cut...

Montana Talks

Montana Talks

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

