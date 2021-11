A Rochester car dealer has put up a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever stole a car off their lot. Edited security video posted by First City Cars on its Facebook page showed a man walking onto the lot located on Milton Road and into a building on Oct.30. Once inside the building he is talking to someone on his cell phone as he looks around for something. He then gets into a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT, starts it up and drives off.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO