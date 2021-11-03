Rural Writes

October 29, 2021: A conversation about issues facing rural communities is a nuanced one in Vermont that is... well... rural. But are some communities more rural than others? And if so, do their economic challenges differ from the less rural - or is it more urban? - communities? The rural Economic Development Working Group (REDWnG) of the Vermont House of Representatives is hosting a public hearing on Nov. 2. Co-chair Rep. Charlie Kimbell (D-Woodstock) joins the conversation this week to share what issues the caucus has been working on and provide information on how to participate in the Nov. 2 hearing.

