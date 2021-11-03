Marital Dating

I could sense tension in my husband Marty’s voice all the way up in New York when I called him that first night. One of my best friends and I have been going to New York City for a long Broadway/shopping weekend for almost ten years now with the exception (of course) of 2020. We always go in October as we’ve found that to be one of the best months for weather, and every year I’ve left our furry “kids” in Marty’s loving care, and they’ve all lived. This year Marty is officially retired so I was confident he could easily care for a small dog and two cats. After all, now he was home all the time so it should be even easier, right?

