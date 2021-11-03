CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Marital Dating

thecampbellsportnews.com
 7 days ago

| PUBLISHER’S LETTER | Marital Dating Dear Reader, How’s your marriage? Are you and your...

www.thecampbellsportnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Star

Managing Marital Mayhem

I could sense tension in my husband Marty’s voice all the way up in New York when I called him that first night. One of my best friends and I have been going to New York City for a long Broadway/shopping weekend for almost ten years now with the exception (of course) of 2020. We always go in October as we’ve found that to be one of the best months for weather, and every year I’ve left our furry “kids” in Marty’s loving care, and they’ve all lived. This year Marty is officially retired so I was confident he could easily care for a small dog and two cats. After all, now he was home all the time so it should be even easier, right?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

I dated an older man: strangers stopped us in the street to ask if he was my father

It wasn’t our age difference that prompted the question as much as his snow-white hair. In my early twenties, I became involved in a relationship with an older man. I didn’t mean for it to happen. He was a coworker, and we were both involved with other people at the time we met. However, we struck up a friendship that slowly but surely turned romantic, and we decided to see where we could take things despite all the obstacles we had in our way.
Schiffo

Getting Back to Old Relationships

It's common to refer to someone who is in a rebound relationship as having gone from one relationship to another. As a result, the time interval between one event finishing and the next commencing is very brief.
IN THIS ARTICLE
timesdelphic.com

Fall date ideas

Fall is happening all around us with the leaves changing colors and the temperature dropping. It’s also the season for couples to start getting together and going on those cute fall dates that we see all over our social media feeds. Sometimes we don’t know what to do during this...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc & Kendra Robinson Are Now Married

On Sunday, November 7th, Love & Hip-Hop stars Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson exchanged their vows, beginning their life together as a married couple. Joc proposed to his beloved back in 2019, and never anticipated that his engagement would last this long. “[COVID-19] definitely threw out the wedding planning. It...
RELATIONSHIPS
Sira M.

7 Signs Someone Likes You a Lot

“Remember when we used to hang out with our college friends? I liked you a lot. But you never noticed me.”. “Really? I liked you too and tried to give you some hints, but you never made a move. I assumed you weren’t interested after all and didn’t make a move either.”
The Guardian

My new lover takes my breath away. However, I feel a sense of dread. How do I stop this?

I am a 50-year-old queer woman, embarking on a new relationship after leaving my previous partner of eight years. My new lover is beautiful, smart, insightful, passionate and she actually takes my breath away. We have been dating for about three months. I like what we have and I am extremely fond of her. However, I find myself catastrophising our relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Gil Admits Myrla's 'Negativity' Weighs on Him in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Gil and Myrla's marriage may be going well now, but with Decision Day looming, Gil has to confront the problem he has with his wife's "Debbie Downer" attitude. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Gil sits down with MAFS expert Pastor Cal Roberson to get into the nitty-gritty of his relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’: Myrla Opens Up to Gil About Her Past in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s 13th season is quickly approaching its end and the participants are getting closer by sharing parts of their pasts with their new spouses. In an exclusive sneak peek at the latest installment, one of the season’s most closed-off participants, Myrla, is opening up to Gil about her life growing up poor and how that has shaped her into the person she is today.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy