ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The most popular small dog breed in America isn't a chihuahua—it's this, according to data

By Madison Troyer
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUP5m_0cmRd3uf00
CHRISTOPHE SIMON // Getty Images

Most popular small dog breeds

Dogs are the most popular pet in America with 63.4 million U.S. households owning one, according a 2019–2020 survey by the American Pet Products Association . They’re also the most abandoned pets. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reports that approximately 3.3 million dogs end up in shelters each year—a considerable number of animals being deserted by owners who find they can’t care for them properly.

If you’re considering adding a dog to your family, doing plenty of research beforehand is essential. Part of being a responsible pet owner is being realistic about what you can handle. For example, are you living in a city apartment or on a large farm? Do you have room for a big dog to stretch their legs, or should you stick to something smaller? Does the pooch need to mix well with kids or other dogs? Do you have lots of time to devote to a needy breed or should you be looking for something more independent?

Stacker is here to help that research and decision-making process go more smoothly. Using data from the American Kennel Club dog profiles , we’ve compiled a list of the 30 most popular small dog breeds. To be considered for the list, each dog’s max height must be at most 20 inches, and its max weight must be less than 50 pounds. We’ve ranked the dogs by their 2019 AKC popularity rank , which was released in 2020.

From celebrity favorites like Italian greyhounds to the queen of England's preferred Pembroke Welsh corgi to old favorites like Yorkies and shih tzus, these smaller breeds may be short in stature but they have a great deal to offer in other areas. Bubbly personalities, cuddly couch potatoes, and high-energy athletes are among these beloved breeds—there’s sure to be a canine companion for everyone on the list.

You may also like: Most popular large dog breeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODkyM_0cmRd3uf00
Abramova Kseniya // Shutterstock

#30. Chinese crested

- Height of dog: 11–13 inches
- Weight of dog: 8–12 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #80 (of 193)
- Temperament: affectionate, alert, lively
- Life expectancy: 13–18 years

The exact origins of the Chinese crested are ancient and unknown, but it is assumed they evolved from hairless African dogs who were reduced in size through Chinese breeding. There are two versions of the dog today: a hairless variety that has tufts of fur around its head, tail, and ankles and a coated variety (dubbed the “powderpuff”) that boasts a soft, shiny mane all over its body. The playful, loving pups make great family dogs and are good around children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvYQx_0cmRd3uf00
Ricantimages // Shutterstock

#29. Lhasa Apso

- Height of dog: 10–11 inches (male), slightly smaller (female)
- Weight of dog: 12–18 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #78 (of 193)
- Temperament: confident, smart, comical
- Life expectancy: 12–15 years

Lhasa Apso dogs have been serving as sentinels for palaces and Buddhist monasteries in the Himalayan Mountains for over a thousand years. The long, straight-haired breed became popular in America after the 14th Dalai Lama brought them over as gifts in the late 1940s. Lhasa Apsos' luscious coats require regular grooming and attention to avoid matting, and they can be aloof with strangers, so owners need to ensure they can accommodate the dog’s needs before bringing them home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25c7hu_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#28. Miniature pinscher

- Height of dog: 10–12.5 inches
- Weight of dog: 8–10 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #74 (of 193)
- Temperament: fearless, fun-loving, proud
- Life expectancy: 12–16 years

Native to Germany and incredibly popular in Europe, miniature pinschers are an active, stubborn breed. They require ample exercise (experts recommend at least two walks a day) and are seldom content to just lounge around the house with their owners. The pups are famous for their high “hackney” gait, which is reminiscent of a horse at a trot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0We84F_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#27. Cairn terrier

- Height of dog: 10 inches (male), 9.5 inches (female)
- Weight of dog: 14 pounds (male), 13 pounds (female)
- 2019 popularity rank: #72 (of 193)
- Temperament: alert, cheerful, busy
- Life expectancy: 13–15 years

Cairn terriers have been rooting out rodents and foxes in the Scottish Highlands since at least the 1600s, but the most famous member of the breed, Terry, only became nationally recognized in 1939 after being chosen to play Toto in a small MGM production titled “The Wizard of Oz.” The shaggy, alert, and active dogs have been described as the ideal pals thanks to their unending loyalty and close bonds with both children and adults. The breed does well in almost any living situation, from small apartments to larger farms, as long as they get some amount of regular exercise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfdiD_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#26. Italian greyhound

- Height of dog: 13–15 inches
- Weight of dog: 7–14 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #67 (of 193)
- Temperament: playful, alert, sensitive
- Life expectancy: 14–15 years

This short-haired pup is the smallest member of the Gazehound (or sighthound) family, originating in the area that is now Turkey and Greece some 2,000 years ago. A favorite with celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Italian greyhounds are sweet and playful, combining the sedated nature of lap dogs with the active nature of a hound. Relatively low-maintenance, Italian greyhounds require slightly more care in the winter, when their low body fat necessitates special accommodations like sweaters and boots to make sure they stay warm.

You may also like: Biggest dog breeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGsO6_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#25. Cardigan Welsh corgi

- Height of dog: 10.5–12.5 inches
- Weight of dog: 30–38 pounds (male), 25-34 pounds (female)
- 2019 popularity rank: #66 (of 193)
- Temperament: affectionate, loyal, smart
- Life expectancy: 12–15 years

Just looking at a Cardigan Welsh corgi you might not guess that the breed is particularly athletic or outdoorsy, but you’d be grossly mistaken. One of the oldest British breeds, it is thought that Cardigan Welsh corgis were brought by the Celts to Britain around 1200 B.C. in order to drive and herd cattle. The small pups have a “big dog” bark, but are faithful and particularly fond of children. That being said, the social breed needs plenty of regular exercise and ample space to explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECwxe_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#24. Scottish terrier

- Height of dog: 10 inches
- Weight of dog: 19–22 pounds (male), 18-21 pounds (female)
- 2019 popularity rank: #56 (of 193)
- Temperament: confident, independent, spirited
- Life expectancy: 12 years

Nicknamed “the diehard,” Scottish terriers are aloof and cantankerous, best serving as watchdogs and not lapdogs. One expert has called the breed, “the oldest variety of the canine race indigenous to Britain,” where they’ve been serving as hunting companions for thousands of years. Scottish terriers peaked in popularity during the 1930s and ‘40s, and perhaps the most famous of all their ranks was Fala, President Roosevelt’s dog during World War II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqlav_0cmRd3uf00
Jacklyn Krol // Shutterstock

#23. Soft coated Wheaten terrier

- Height of dog: 18-19 inches (male), 17–18 inches (female)
- Weight of dog: 35-40 pounds (male), 30–35 pounds (female)
- 2019 popularity rank: #54 (of 193)
- Temperament: friendly, happy, deeply devoted
- Life expectancy: 12–14 years

An “iron fist in a velvet glove” soft coated Wheaten terriers are muscled farm dogs covered in a soft golden coat. The friendly-but-stubborn Irish pups can be difficult to train and need lots of exercise, but make great additions to families who are willing to put in the work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PT1Ws_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#22. Papillon

- Height of dog: 8–11 inches
- Weight of dog: 5–10 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #53 (of 193)
- Temperament: friendly, alert, happy
- Life expectancy: 14–16 years

It is papillons’ most distinctive feature, their large wing-shaped ears, that gives them their name (papillon is French for butterfly). A favorite with European royalty—Marie Antoinette owned one called Thisbe—the pups were bred as companions for noblewomen as early as the Renaissance. A great indoor pet, papillons don’t require much special attention at all: They thrive in all climates, their long coat doesn’t need regular grooming, and they get along well with family members both big and small.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9GaP_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#21. English cocker spaniel

- Height of dog: 16–17 inches (male), 15-16 inches (female)
- Weight of dog: 28–34 pounds (male), 26-32 pounds (female)
- 2019 popularity rank: #50 (of 193)
- Temperament: energetic, merry, responsive
- Life expectancy: 12–14 years

Centuries ago, before the development of hunting rifles, Englishmen began breeding spaniels to assist with bird hunting. English Cocker spaniels are a direct result of this breeding and were often used by Victorian-era hunters to suss out and bring home feathered game. The silky coated dogs are merry, eager to please, easy to train, and make great family companions.

You may also like: Dog breeds gaining the most popularity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28keaR_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#20. Shiba inu

- Height of dog: 14.5–16.5 inches (male), 13.5-15.5 inches (female)
- Weight of dog: 23 pounds (male), 17 pounds (female)
- 2019 popularity rank: #45 (of 193)
- Temperament: alert, active, attentive
- Life expectancy: 13–16 years

Shiba Inus , the most popular canine companions in Japan, are relative newcomers to the West, arriving in America as little as 60 years ago. Almost fox-like in appearance and movement, these small dogs have been working as hunters in Japan since 300 B.C. The breed’s history means that they require a decent amount of exercise and cannot be trusted off the leash, but they are also sweet and adaptable companions content to lounge around with their owners for hours at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXa0n_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#19. West Highland white terrier

- Height of dog: 11 inches (male). 10 inches, female
- Weight of dog: 15–20 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #44 (of 193)
- Temperament: loyal, happy, entertaining
- Life expectancy: 13–15 years

Called Westies for short, West Highland white terriers have been bred in Scotland as rodent-catching dogs since the 1700s and have been popular companion dogs in America since the early 1900s. Their distinctive white fur gives them a plush-toy-like appearance, but their independent nature means they don’t generally act like the cuddly companions they’re perceived to be. Westies require little-to-no pampering and have few health issues, making them a great option for owners who are on the hunt for a low-maintenance pet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3zFX_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#18. Bichon frise

- Height of dog: 9.5–11.5 inches
- Weight of dog: 12–18 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #43 (of 193)
- Temperament: playful, curious, peppy
- Life expectancy: 14–15 years

Ideal city dogs, bichons frises are hypoallergenic couch potatoes who mix well with strangers and other pups. The breed is most noted for their big personalities: The dogs have often found success in showbiz and even earned their keep as circus performers in the late 1700s. One thing’s for certain, these comical, outgoing, and charming dogs are sure to bring joy to the lives of everyone around them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRUUA_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#17. Maltese

- Height of dog: 7–9 inches
- Weight of dog: under 7 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #36 (of 193)
- Temperament: gentle, playful, charming
- Life expectancy: 12–15 years

If Westies are the most low-maintenance small white pups out there, Maltese are the exact opposite. Their long white coats require daily brushing, they are prone to dental disease, and their stubborn nature can make them hard to train. That being said the dogs are playful, outgoing, and (barring any major health issues) generally live long lives, perfect for those looking to make a long-term canine commitment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412Yvx_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#16. Chihuahua

- Height of dog: 5–8 inches
- Weight of dog: not exceeding 6 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #35 (of 193)
- Temperament: charming, graceful, sassy
- Life expectancy: 14–16 years

It’s unknown exactly how long Chihuahuas have been around, but it’s certainly been centuries—the miniature pups decorate artifacts of several different lost civilizations. There are two varieties of this big personality pooch, long-haired and smooth-coat, both of whom require ample training to ensure they don’t rule the household like a “little Napoleon.” Ideal city dogs, Chihuahuas require very little exercise or space to roam and could be quite content living in a small apartment.

You may also like: New dog breeds recognized the year you were born

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8t0r_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#15. Pug

- Height of dog: 10–13 inches
- Weight of dog: 14–18 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #31 (of 193)
- Temperament: charming, mischievous, loving
- Life expectancy: 13-15 years

Another ancient breed, pugs were the preferred dogs of the Chinese emperors and Holland’s royal House of Orange. Small and muscular, these dogs are prone to obesity, but with regular exercise can maintain good health. Their sweet, loving, couch-potato nature makes them a perfect companion for less-active owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2gly_0cmRd3uf00
Lextergrace // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miniature American shepherd

- Height of dog: 14–18 inches (male), 13-17 inches (female)
- Weight of dog: 20–40 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #29 (of 193)
- Temperament: good-natured, intelligent, devoted
- Life expectancy: 12–13 years

In the 1960s small Australian shepherds were bred to create an even more petite version of the herding dog, which the American Kennel Club classified as miniature American shepherds. Unwaveringly loyal and lively, these dogs make great, easily trainable companions and traveling partners. However, they do shed a considerable amount and require plenty of exercise to stay fit and healthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkraN_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#13. Cocker spaniel

- Height of dog: 14.5–15.5 inches (male), 13.5–14.5 inches (female)
- Weight of dog: 25–30 pounds (male), 20–25 pounds (female)
- 2019 popularity rank: #28 (of 193)
- Temperament: gentle, smart, happy
- Life expectancy: 10–14 years

In the 1950s, Cocker spaniels were the most popular dog breed in America. Their glorious coats, which require frequent and involved grooming, are the breed’s biggest draw behind their happy and playful personality. Cocker spaniels make great playmates for children and their eager-to-please attitudes make them easy to train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXane_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#12. Shetland sheepdog

- Height of dog: 13–16 inches
- Weight of dog: 15–25 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #25 (of 193)
- Temperament: playful, energetic, bright
- Life expectancy: 12–14 years

Originally bred in the U.K.'s northernmost point, the Shetland Islands, Shetland sheepdogs look like a smaller, more compact version of their collie dog cousins. Used as herders, Shelties are incredibly vocal and wary of strangers but they are sensitive and affectionate towards their owners. Shelties are good with children and would make a great family dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USXbu_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#11. Pomeranian

- Height of dog: 6–7 inches
- Weight of dog: 3–7 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #24 (of 193)
- Temperament: inquisitive, bold, lively
- Life expectancy: 12–16 years

Often called ideal companions, Pomeranians are intelligent, playful, and sweet. The favorite of Queen Victoria, the little fluffy dogs seem to have a permanent smile stamped on their faces and have been known to make great therapy dogs. The pups do require frequent grooming and their small size makes them prone to injuries, but when cared for correctly they’re active and can be fun pets.

You may also like: Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about dogs?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ec2vF_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#10. Havanese

- Height of dog: 8.5–11.5 inches
- Weight of dog: 7–13 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #22 (of 193)
- Temperament: intelligent, outgoing, funny
- Life expectancy: 14–16 years

The only dog breed native to Cuba, Havanese dogs first came to America with their owners on the heels of Fidel Castro’s revolution. The dog has become increasingly popular with city dwellers over recent years as they don’t require too much space or exercise to stay happy and healthy. Havanese are smart, playful, and funny dogs who are easy to train and fairly extroverted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCZxz_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#9. Boston terrier

- Height of dog: 15–17 inches
- Weight of dog: 12–25 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #21 (of 193)
- Temperament: friendly, bright, amusing
- Life expectancy: 11–13 years

The official mascot of Boston University for nearly 100 years, Boston terriers are native to the East Coast city. Easily identifiable by their “tuxedo” coat, the breed is alert, social, and happy-go-lucky. They do well in urban areas and small living quarters as long as they’re exercised regularly by their owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHwzm_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#8. Shih tzu

- Height of dog: 9–10.5 inches
- Weight of dog: 9–16 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #20 (of 193)
- Temperament: affectionate, playful, outgoing
- Life expectancy: 10–18 years

First bred by imperial breeders in the palace of the Chinese emperor, shih tzus were virtually unknown to the outside world until the 1930s. Since then, the tiny pooch has become a favorite in America and the U.K. The dogs are calm, preferring snoozing on the couch to hiking in the woods, and affectionate (especially with children).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDooG_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#7. Miniature schnauzer

- Height of dog: 12–14 inches
- Weight of dog: 11–20 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #18 (of 193)
- Temperament: friendly, smart, obedient
- Life expectancy: 12–15 years

The smallest of the Schnauzer breeds, miniature schnauzers are sturdy dogs who love vigorous play. The pups get along well with other dogs and kids and are known to make great watchdogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuodX_0cmRd3uf00
Kbwatts // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

- Height of dog: 12–13 inches
- Weight of dog: 13–18 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #16 (of 193)
- Temperament: affectionate, gentle, graceful
- Life expectancy: 12–15 years

Named for King Charles II, Cavalier King Charles spaniels are among the most adaptable dog breeds. A mix between a toy breed and a sporting breed, the dogs are content leading either an active or a homebody life depending on what their owner exposes them to. The sweet and friendly dogs are prone to several health issues however, including eye conditions, hip dysplasia, and neurological conditions.

You may also like: Most popular house-friendly dogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rrcQ_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#5. Yorkshire terrier

- Height of dog: 7–8 inches
- Weight of dog: 7 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #12 (of 193)
- Temperament: affectionate, sprightly, tomboyish
- Life expectancy: 11–15 years

With their long, silky coat and companionable nature, Yorkshire terriers have long acted as companions to fashionable ladies. Their fur, which is very akin to human hair, requires consistent grooming and is low-allergen. The sweet, friendly pups have been among the top 10 most popular dog breeds since 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJU8P_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#4. Dachshund

- Height of dog: 8–9 inches (standard), 5–6 inches (miniature)
- Weight of dog: 16–32 pounds (standard), 11 pounds and under (miniature)
- 2019 popularity rank: #11 (of 193)
- Temperament: friendly, curious, spunky
- Life expectancy: 12–16 years

A German breed, dachshunds come in two varieties, standard size (16–32 pounds) or miniature (11 pounds or under). Smart, brave, and stubborn these long and low dogs are pretty active but are certainly indoor dogs thanks to their social nature. Their loud, hound-ish bark is a holdover from their days as badger hunters some 300 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfF8q_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#3. Pembroke Welsh corgi

- Height of dog: 10–12 inches
- Weight of dog: up to 30 pounds (male), up to 28 pounds (female)
- 2019 popularity rank: #10 (of 193)
- Temperament: affectionate, smart, alert
- Life expectancy: 12–13 years

Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite breed, Pembroke Welsh corgis were originally created to herd animals on English farms—a far cry for the royal palace. Affectionate but not needy, independent, and incredibly active, these pups aren’t for everyone, but those who can meet the dogs’ need for frequent exercise will be rewarded with a most loyal companion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4GEi_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#2. Beagle

- Height of dog: 13 inches and under, 13–15 inches
- Weight of dog: under 20 pounds (13 inches and under), 20–30 pounds (13–15 inches)
- 2019 popularity rank: #7 (of 193)
- Temperament: friendly, curious, merry
- Life expectancy: 10–15 years

After they began arriving in America around the time of the Civil War, beagles became instantly popular and have remained among the most popular breeds ever since. Bred to hunt in packs the dogs are incredibly social and thrive when placed in a home that has other dogs. They also need at least an hour of strenuous exercise every day to help them run off energy and maintain their health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVB21_0cmRd3uf00
Canva

#1. French bulldog

- Height of dog: 11–13 inches
- Weight of dog: under 28 pounds
- 2019 popularity rank: #4 (of 193)
- Temperament: adaptable, playful, smart
- Life expectancy: 10–12 years

Bright, affectionate, and quiet French bulldogs have long been one of the most popular small dog breeds. City pups at heart, these dogs don’t require lots of outdoor exercise and love being social. However, due to their squished snouts, they often suffer from breathing problems and are known to have eye conditions.

You may also like: 23 dogs that won't make you sneeze

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
purewow.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds That Are Worth Every Penny

People love showering their dogs with toys, clothes and fancy meal plans. Frankly, the doggy gift options just keep getting better. Spending money on our pets is part of the deal when adopting, fostering or buying a dog. The thing is, the tab grows very quickly. Some dog breeds cost a lot more to care for than others. Everything from bedtime to bathtime and beyond can be more expensive depending on the breed. The most expensive dog breeds tend to be rare, purebred dogs who come from show-winning bloodlines. Expensive dog breeds also require more grooming, training and medical visits over the course of their lifetimes. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these breeds, start saving now.
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Dog Breeds in the US

“Go big or go home” is popular not just in American sports. The expression is also a popular decision-making approach. Sometimes that also applies to having dogs as pets. Cuddling up with your dog is especially nice when it’s a big breed. Once you’re past their sheer size, which can be intimidating at first, big […]
PETS
MedicineNet.com

Most Dog Breeds Are Highly Inbred -- and Unhealthy

Traits particular to certain dog breeds — the distinctive spots of a dalmatian or the stubby legs of a dachshund — are often achieved through inbreeding. But most breeds are now highly inbred, increasing a dog's risk of health problems, a new study confirms. "It's amazing how inbreeding seems to...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeding#Toy Dog#Hunting Dog#Companion Dog#American#Kennel Club#Italian#Pembroke Welsh#Chinese
Boston Globe

This is Boston’s most popular dog name. It may sound familiar.

Did you give your dog or cat this particular moniker? We want to know if so, or if not, what name did you pick?. The people at Rover.com clearly spend an awful lot of time thinking about dogs. (Maybe too much?) You can tell from the sections on their website: “Dog Breeds,” “Dog Love,” “Dog Names,” “Dog Videos,” “Life With Dogs,” and “PuppyHQ.” Also, lest they be accused of playing favorites, there’s one called “Cats!” (Exclamation point theirs.)
BOSTON, MA
Telegraph

New survey ranks the most popular holiday songs with dogs

A survey of 1,000 dog owners in the United Kingdom by the charity Guide Dogs found Wham’s "Last Christmas" to be the most beloved by canines, with 10% of the votes, followed by "Jingle Bells" (9%) and "All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey (6%). Those...
PETS
Hello Magazine

6 things you didn't know were dangerous for popular dog breeds at Christmas

It may be tempting to allow your dog to join in with the festivities at Christmas time, whether that's sharing your Christmas meal, decorating your pet's space or allowing them to sport novelty fashion items - but latest research suggests several festive hazards could be putting your pet at risk.
PETS
SFGate

Rover reveals Seattle's most popular dog, cat names of 2021

It's definitely been another ruff year for Seattlites, but there were a few things that were pretty fetch, like the increase in pet adoptions. Puns aside, with the pandemic forcing everyone into their homes it's had a positive reaction on pet adoptions. A study from the ASPCA found that an average of one in five households adopted a cat or dog during the pandemic. That's about 23 million households welcoming a new furry friend just since March 2020.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pets
countryliving.com

12 of the world's quickest dog breeds

The 12 quickest dog breeds have been revealed, with speedy Greyhounds unsurprisingly taking the top spot. Many dogs love to run on their daily walks, but some are simply faster than others. According to The Scotsman, other breeds with the need for speed include Afghan Hounds, Vizsla, Dalmatians, and Jack...
PETS
247tempo.com

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10...
PETS
countryliving.com

Owners warned as study shows dramatic rise in dog poisoning at Christmas

Christmas might be the most wonderful time of the year, but new research by The Kennel Club shows that dogs are 75% more likely to be treated for poisoned food in December compared to any other month. In fact, statistics collected by Agria Pet Insurance found that December has consistently...
PETS
247tempo.com

This Is the Hardest Dog Breed to Train

The Pet Ownership & Demographic Study released by the American Veterinary Medical Association shows that about 63 million households have a dog. Ownership can be expensive. The average cost of a puppy is $1,300. The annual cost of owning most dogs is between $1,400 and $4,300. This includes food, toys, grooming and vet visits. Among the costs associated with dog ownership is training, in some cases.
PETS
Sonoma Index Tribune

‘Power of the Dog,’ a breed apart

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” is one of the best-looking Westerns to come out in years, with glorious New Zealand countryside standing in for Montana circa 1925. Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), an all-action ranching dynamo, stands at the center of a family cattle spread. He takes the front steps two at a time while calling his more business-minded brother, George (Jesse Plemons), “Fatso.” (In fairness, Plemons’s face more closely resembles a rectangle of SPAM with each passing year).
ANIMALS
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy