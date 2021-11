We are two weeks into the NHL season, so let’s look at some stats that have caught my eye. — Alex Ovechkin has eight goals in his first seven games, but that isn’t the best start of his NHL career. In October of 2017 he scored nine goals in his first seven games, including seven in the first two games. He finished with 49 goals that season. Ovechkin needs four goals to pass Brett Hull *(731 goals) for 4th all time. He needs 29 goals to pass Jaromir Jagr (766) for third place. He should finish this season third all time in goals and then he will only trail Mr. Hockey (Gordie Howe) and the Great One (Wayne Gretzky). Amazing.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO