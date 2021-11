Republican Jason Miyares declared victory on late Tuesday in his run for Virginia attorney general. “Fifty-six years ago, my mother fled Cuba — with nothing but a dream — a dream for a better life for her family,” he said in a statement. “Now I stand here today — elected to be the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia — the first-ever son of an immigrant and the first Latino ever to be elected statewide in the Commonwealth’s history.”

ELECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO