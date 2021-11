There’s no question that many of us feel stress from time to time, especially during the holiday season. Whether it’s holiday shopping, making time to see loved ones, holiday parties, hectic work schedules or just the regular hustle and bustle of daily life, it all can get too overwhelming sometimes. Unfortunately, stress isn’t just about how we feel, it also brings with it a number of ugly side effects, such as poor impact on diet, energy, sleep, and mood. I often remind my patients at my clinic of integrative medicine that feeling stress is normal, but it should always be managed with plenty of leisurely or relaxing activities in between.

