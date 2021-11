The New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has charged a man after he committed a bank robbery and shooting during a violent three-day crime spree. Damon Bailey was recently arrested at Union Square subway station in New York City. On October 24, 2021, he flashed his weapon and robbed a customer outside of a deli near Grand Central Station. In addition to the shooting, he allegedly robbed two banks at gunpoint in Manhattan. The first bank heist took place on October 25 in lower Manhattan. About 10 minutes after the bank robbery, Bailey allegedly shot a passenger at the station, who he was also trying to rob. On October 26, he stuck up another bank at gunpoint in Chelsea. Police Officers with the New York Police Department apprehended Bailey attempting to flee via the Union Square train station. When police searched him they found three guns — two semiautomatic pistols and one revolver.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO