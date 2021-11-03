Things to do this weekend in Chicago and the suburbs: Jurassic Quest, Squid Arcade

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Happy November, Chicago! Fall is in full force (even though winter has been trying to make appearances) and it looks to be a beautiful weekend compared to the weather we had during the week. This weekend's forecast has highs in the mid 50s to low 60s and lows in the 40s and mid to low 30s.

And now that Halloween has come and gone, so has a majority of fall activities - so these next few weeks of November are going to be a bit quiet before all things holiday-related take full force. Seriously, enjoy these peaceful, slower weekends, because before you know it, everywhere you turn there will be Christmas music playing, tree and light displays, plus tons of pop-up events and exhibitions.

Take this week to maybe check out a museum or zoo - the Chicagoland area is filled with tons of big and small museums - some with new and ongoing exhibits. Plus, theater performances have returned to theaters big and small! Remember the Broadway in Chicago the box office is open, so be sure to grab some tickets for the upcoming performances this fall and winter.

For sports fans, the Chicago Bears don't play until Monday night when the take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh; so if you are looking for something to watch this weekend you'll have to choose a hockey or basketball game -- or both! The Chicago Blackhawks travel to Winnipeg to take on the Jets on Friday at 7 p.m. and then they host the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Chicago Bulls host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Here's a look at things to do this weekend in Chicago and the suburbs:

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event. Guests walk through the cretaceous, jurassic, and triassic periods and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur event that has over 100 true to life-size animatronic dinosaurs in each of its indoor touring shows from the very small to the gigantic. In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest exhibits also allow future paleontologists to dig up fossils, ride their favorite life-sized dinosaur, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows, and enjoy a dinosaur themed play land in addition to face painting, crafts and much more. MORE INFO.

Where: Donald E Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont

When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 5-7

Cost: $19+

Preview of Squid Arcade pop-up at Replay Lincoln Park Photo credit Replay Lincoln Park/Facebook

Squid Arcade at Replay Lincoln Park

Replay Lincoln Park has announced their latest pop-up theme: Squid Arcade, which will begin Friday, Nov. 5 and run through Sunday, Nov. 28. The arcade bar, located at 2833 N. Sheffield, will transform its gaming areas into a Squid Game-inspired haven (or hell) with childhood inspired tabletop games throughout. Plus, there will be weekly karaoke, K-Pop DJ guests on select nights, weekly Squid Game-inspired competitions, a themed cocktails and food menu, a Squid Game costume celebration, and a marbles guessing game. MORE INFO.

Where: Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield

When: Now through Sunday, Nov. 28

Cost: Free

Neon and Light Museum Photo credit WBBM Newsradio/Shannon Blum

Neon and Light Museum

The new Neon and Light Museum pop-up invites guests to stand in, under and around some 70 professional neon and light-based sculptures in a dazzling and dramatic immersive exhibition.

Among the highlights are certain to be: Breathe, a 14-foot-tall perspective-based neon sculpture created by artist John Bannon; Circle’s Edge, Monika Wulfer’s dynamic installation inviting participation with activated gas trapped in glass tubes; and an iconic neon self-portrait by legendary Beatle John Lennon. Other remarkable talent represented in neon and light includes internationally renowned British artist Sarah Blood, feminist neon artist Zoelle Nagib, pop sign artist Jason Pickleman, neon master bender Jacob Fishman, the digital imagery of Detroit’s Annica Cuppetelli and Cristobal Mendoza, the projected light of Gary Justis, the language play of San Francisco’s Helen Lee, and abstract sculptor Michael Young, and more.

The Neon and Light Museum is an expansion of the successful On Neon show presented here in 2020 by the Ken Saunders Gallery, which, since 1995, has exhibited the most important and innovative artists working with glass in the world. MORE INFO.

Where: 325 West Huron, River North, Chicago

When: Now through Dec. 15

Cost: $25

Let's Survive Forever by Yayoi Kusama at WNDR Museum Photo credit WNDR Museum

WNDR museum

The home of Chicago's only Infinity Mirror Room (created by Japanese Yayoi Kusama) is open to the public once again, presenting a new collection of one-of-a-kind art installations alongside some old favorites. New additions to WNDR Museum include a multi-sensory experience from S̶A̶N̶T̶IA̶G̶O̶X that uses artificial intelligence, sounds, visuals and scents, as well as an installation called I Heard There Was a Secret Chord that allows guests to become part of an evolving virtual choir. MORE INFO.

Where: 1130 W. Monroe St.

When: Tickets available now through Dec. 31

Cost: $30

The exhibit in Chicago follows two sold out runs in Toronto and Houston. The Dr. Seuss Experience runs through Jan. 2. Photo credit WBBM Newsradio/Lisa Fielding

The Dr. Seuss Experience

Welcome to The Dr. Seuss Experience, an imaginative and interactive immersion into the wondrous world of Dr. Seuss! This Seuss-tacular sensory spectacle takes you on an awe-inspiring journey through nine different, visually stunning Dr. Seuss worlds. You can swing among Truffula Trees from The Lorax , make your way through a brilliant balloon-filled maze from Oh, the Places You’ll Go !, stroll through towering clovers listening for a Who from Horton Hears a Who !, or join the Circus McGurkus! Join us and meet the characters, live the stories, and experience Dr. Seuss like never before in this once in a lifetime experience not to be missed! MORE INFO.

Where: Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Ste 100

When: Now through Jan. 2

Cost: $26-$59

The Office Experience Photo credit The Office Experience

The Office Experience

Fans of The Office will be transported to the world of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, as The Office Experience is set to make its debut in Chicago on Friday, Oct. 15. The interactive two-story experience features 17 rooms filled with original props and costumes, set re-creations, and more as fans visit Scranton Business Park and other sites associated with the beloved series. Guests will be able to take pictures throughout the Dunder Mifflin office including Pam’s desk, Michael’s office, and Ryan’s closet, as well as Schrute Farms. Fans will also relive iconic episodes and memorable moments, such as Kevin’s Chili Spill and Beach Day, in the largest official interactive fan experience based on The Office. MORE INFO.

Where: The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile, 540 N. Michigan Ave.

When: Now through Jan. 17

Cost: $37.50 plus taxes and fees

Immersive Van Gogh Photo credit WBBM Newsradio/Lisa Fielding

Immersive Van Gogh

Step inside of Starry Night and The Bedroom in Arles with the help of more than 75 digital projectors in this high-tech exhibition that explores the work of Vincent Van Gogh. Designed by the Italian creative team that worked on the "Atelier des Lumières" exhibitions in Paris, "Immersive Van Gogh" covers 35-foot walls with animated versions of the Dutch painters work, accompanied by a score that blends electronic and classical compositions. MORE INFO.

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace, 108 W. Germania Pl.

When: Now through Feb. 6

Cost: $39.99+

Blue Man Group Chicago plays PVCs Photo credit Kyle Flubacker

Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group will welcome colder temperatures this fall and holiday season with an expanded performance schedule at Chicago’s Briar Street Theatre. The added performances include Blue Man Group Chicago’s first-ever shows on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, bringing louder drummer boys and not so silent nights to Chicago locals and visitors alike this holiday season.

Blue Man Group originally debuted at the Briar Street Theatre in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood in 1997. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today’s cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience’s collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology. MORE INFO.

Where: Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St.

When: Tickets available for select dates now through February 2022

Cost: Ticket prices range from $49 – $89

The Infinite Wrench Photo credit Courtesy of Neo Futurist Theater

The Infinite Wrench

At The Infinite Wrench, you’ll see 30 original plays in 60 minutes; written and performed by The Neo-Futurist Ensemble. Each play offers something different, be it funny, profound, elegant, disgusting, topical, irreverent, terrifying, or a song; all are truthful and tackle the here-and-now, inspired by the lived experiences of the performers. With new plays every week, The Infinite Wrench is The Neo-Futurists’ ongoing and ever-changing attempt to shift the conventions of live performance and speak to those unreached or unmoved by traditional theater.

The Infinite Wrench is recommended for audience members 14 and older. Performances are weekly on Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m., at The Neo-Futurist Theater, located at 5153 N. Ashland. Performances of The Infinite Wrench are priced at $10. Note: walkup tickets are available with cash or card. MORE INFO.

Where: The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland

When: Now through 2022

Cost: $10

Teatro ZinZanni Moon Photo credit Broadway in Chicago

Teatro ZinZanni

Teatro ZinZanni is pleased to announce its grand reopening with a brand-new show starring veteran performer, Frank Ferrante. An experience unlike any other, Teatro ZinZanni is a whirlwind of international cirque, comedy and cabaret served with a multi-course gourmet feast. Teatro ZinZanni takes place on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop, 32 W. Randolph St. in the heart of Chicago’s Theatre District.

Described as a “feast for the senses” by The New York Times , the fast-paced action unfolds around, above and alongside guests. World-class acrobats, musicians, divas, illusionists, madmen, and aerialists fill the intimate Spiegeltent ZaZou, a unique jewel box mirror tent located in the heart of Chicago’s Downtown Theater District. MORE INFO.

Where: Cambria Hotel Chicago, 32 W. Randolph St. (14th Floor)

When: Tickets available for select dates now through August 2022

Cost: Individual tickets, which include a four-course meal, range in price from $119 - $189. Limited à la carte “show-only” tickets will also be available for $69.

Human+Nature Photo credit Morton Arboretum

Human+Nature

The Morton Arboretum’s next outdoor art exhibition, Human+Nature, will inspire awe and wonder as it connects people and trees. Internationally renowned artist Daniel Popper created five 15- to 26-foot-tall sculptures exclusively for the Arboretum that will be featured in various locations across its 1,700 acres, leading guests to areas they may not have explored before. It will be his largest exhibition to date anywhere in the world.

On the East Side, a short walk from the Visitor Center, guests will be able to step within a huge female figure, as if into the heart of nature. Continuing along a less than mile-long walk, they will encounter a majestic maternal figure as tall as a tree, and a sculpture of diverse human facial traits interwoven with root structures. On the West Side, two hands joined by intertwining roots will extend near a grove of old oaks, and a towering face will evoke the interconnectedness of humans and trees. Made of concrete, fiberglass, and steel, each sculpture will weigh several metric tons. The largest ground footprint will be 28 feet wide and 37 feet long.

Human+Nature will be included with timed-entry admission to the Arboretum. The exhibition is planned to run for at least one year. MORE INFO.

Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rte 53, Lisle

When: Now through next year

Cost: Included with timed-entry Arboretum admission