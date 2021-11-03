CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Falls are not a normal part of aging and most falls can be prevented

By Submitted by the Ohio Department of Aging.
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 8 days ago

In September, Ohioans of all ages walked 47,752,500 steps to raise awareness of older adult falls, vastly exceeding the 10 million step goal. The Ohio Department of Aging’s annual 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls campaign aligns with National Falls Prevention Awareness Week and promotes the resources available from the department and its partners in the STEADY U Ohio statewide falls prevention initiative.

One in three people age 65 and older fall each year. Falls are the leading cause of injury among older Ohioans and led to 1,490 deaths, 18,856 hospitalizations, and 75,091 emergency department visits in 2019. While many factors increase the risk of falling as we age, falling is not a normal part of aging and most falls can be prevented.

10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls, created in 2015, engages individuals, organizations, and communities to host walking events and groups and share falls prevention resources. Thirty-seven groups, comprised of 1,598 participants, walked 18,301 miles in related events or groups – that’s the equivalent of walking around the perimeter of our state 16 times!

Ohioans also participated by walking independently and posting pictures of themselves walking on social media with the hashtags #10MStepsOH and #PreventFalls. Individuals could also contribute by viewing four special webinars. The webinars were produced by the Ohio Department of Aging and its STEADY U Ohio partners, including Holmes County General Health District, Ohio Northern University, Area Agency on Aging Region 9, and FOX rehabilitation. The webinars are available for on-demand viewing at www.aging.ohio.gov/10millionsteps.

Tips to prevent falls from STEADY U Ohio:

Get at least 15 minutes of simple exercise, like walking, each day. Eat a balanced diet and stay hydrated.

Contact your area agency on aging (1-866-243-5678) to learn about balance and exercise programs in your community.

Ask your doctor or other health care provider for a falls risk assessment, including a review of whether any of the medications you take may increase your risk for falling.

Get and use a cane or walker if you have trouble walking or standing for long periods.

Look around your home for falls risks, such as loose rugs, poor lighting, and clutter. Have grab bars professionally installed in your bathroom.

Find more falls prevention tips and resources at www.steadyu.ohio.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
northeastoregonnow.com

CAPECO Offering Free Fall Prevention Webinar on Dec. 6

CAPECO’s Area Agency on Aging is offering a free fall prevention webinar in partnership with Providence Health & Services. The webinar takes place Monday, Dec. 6 from 1-3 p.m. Balance, strength, and overall health can change as you age, putting you at risk for falling. During the free educational webinar,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Experts Urge Parents To Get Children Vaccinated

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A little more than a week has passed since children as young as five years old were cleared to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, thousands of parents have brought their children to get the shot. According to figures provided by the Maryland Department of Health, 36,000 children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated statewide since last week. About 515,000 children in that age group who are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health. Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said the state is off to a great start because on average, about 6,000 children...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
auburn.edu

Falls among elderly are avoidable, Auburn University finds key in prevention education

Editor’s note: This article first appeared in Auburn University’s Research Magazine. More stories are available on the publication's website. As adults are living longer, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is expected to reach 80 million by 2040. The number of adults ages 85 and older—the group most often needing help with basic personal care—will nearly quadruple by 2040.
AUBURN, AL
KULR8

Great Falls Fire announces Fire Prevention Essay winners

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Monday, Great Falls Fire Rescue announced the winners of the first-ever Great Falls Fire Rescue Fire Prevention Essay contest. Though the Great Falls Fire Rescue Fire Prevention Essay contest is in its first year, they plan to make it an annual contest where local youth write a 500-word essay on a fire prevention topic for Fire Prevention Month.
GREAT FALLS, MT
uconn.edu

UConn Health Minute: Fall Prevention

Falls are a leading cause of injury among older adults and the loss of their mobility can be devastating. The UConn Center on Aging offers programs aimed at not only rehabbing after a fall but preventing them from happening in the first place.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohioans#Preventfalls#Ohio Northern University#Fox
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get a Blood Test, Experts Warn

Your skin is your body's largest organ, and while many of us focus on keeping it looking youthful and wrinkle-free, it could also be a vehicle through which other parts of your body signal that an illness or disease is brewing. Sudden onset of blistering, scaliness, discoloration, or a rash could point to an autoimmune condition, an allergy, a virus, or even heart disease. And if you notice a particular rash in one area in particular, it may be time to reach out to a doctor for some bloodwork. Read on to find out more about the unique facial rash that's often misdiagnosed.
SKIN CARE
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
Newsday

Hospitals seeing more ill patients — but not for COVID-19

Doctors say virus fears could be cause of people delaying care. Hospitals in the region are concerned that sicker patients and an expected increase in COVID-19 and flu cases as the weather gets colder could strain the health care system, said Wendy Darwell, president and CEO of Hauppauge-based Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

963
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy