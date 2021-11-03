CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont Sun

Batavia Rotary Club spaghetti dinner

By Submitted by the Batavia Rotary Club.
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 8 days ago

Batavia Rotary Club spaghetti dinner on Nov. 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Batavia Elementary School cafeteria, located off state Route 32.

Adults are $7.00 and children under 12 are $5.00.

Proceeds go to scholarship fund.

Don’t forget the silent auction!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Spaghetti#Cafeteria#Food Drink#Charity#Batavia Rotary Club#Batavia Elementary School
Clermont Sun

Bethel food pantry Nov. 5

The Mobile Food Pantry will be a Drive Thru Food Pantry until further notice. Please remain in your vehicle and have space available in your tr
Clermont Sun

American Legion dance

The American Legion Post 72 will be hosting a Halloween Dance on Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Music provided by Wild Rice Musical
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

961
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy