Batavia Rotary Club spaghetti dinner

Garden Club to meet
The Williamsburg Garden Club will meet on Tuesday evening, November 9th at 6:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 2nd and Gay Streets. Hoste
Oktoberfest: Community dinner, music and storytelling
What is September without an Oktoberfest! Taking the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company and the beautiful weather, Thomaston Woods
Bethel food pantry Nov. 5
The Mobile Food Pantry will be a Drive Thru Food Pantry until further notice. Please remain in your vehicle and have space available in your tr
Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 13
THANKSGIVING DINNER Save the Date: Nov. 13, 2021 At New Beginnings Church Of Belfast, 2297 S R 131, Goshen,
George Rooks: Coffee and Jesus
Howdy folks—Fall is here and the soybean harvest seems to be in full swing. When I am up in Bethel there are a lot of big trucks hauling
Linda Dollenmeyer: Fall is here!
It’s here. Finally, I think! Fall is here! Nights are cooler. Days are shorter. While driving home from a Batavia volleyball game I notic
Veterans Day meet and greet and ceremony in Union Twp.
A Clermont County-wide Veterans Meet and Greet will be held on November 11th from 10 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. (Ceremony at 1:00 PM) at Union Townsh
Warbird Museum celebrates Veterans Day
The Tri-State Warbird Museum [TSWM] will be hosting several events on Saturday, November 13th to celebrate Veterans Day and honor our veterans
Grant Career Center veterinary students gain experience in new internship program at county animal shelter
The Clermont County Animal Shelter is partnering with Grant Career Center for an on-site learning program at the shelter. The commi
American Legion dance
The American Legion Post 72 will be hosting a Halloween Dance on Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Music provided by Wild Rice Musical
Food pantry open for residents of Tate Twp.
SOS Food Pantry - Open Wednesdays,1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Located at Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 115 E. Water Street, Bethel, OH 45106 - Modular B.
Tracey Miller: Message to the community
Since the March of 2020, we’ve all been through a lot. As we all strive to maintain a sense of normalcy, the New Richmond Exempted Villag
George Rooks: Cornfields and my youth
Howdy folks—As I was riding the Senior Services bus to get the Covid booster shot, I was looking at the cornfields and thinking about whe
Mental health board to meet
Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board Monthly Meeting (open to public) Monday, 11/8/21 at 7pm 23
Warrior Run: The Race for Life
After last year’s virtual Warrior Run: The Race for Life, 1N5 was excited to host the 2021 Warrior Run in person. It was a beautiful even
George Rooks: I like to roam the community
Howdy folks—I was coming out of Save-A-Lot the other day and a couple of fellers came in pulling a boat. They needed to get something fro
