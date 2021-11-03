CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, OH

Garden Club to meet

By Submitted by the Garden Club.
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 8 days ago

The Williamsburg Garden Club will meet on Tuesday evening, November 9th at 6:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 2nd and Gay Streets. Hostesses for the evening are to be Julia Hess and Shirley Ogden. Members are to answer Roll Call by telling their favorite Fall recipe and they may bring a copy of their favorite recipe to share. The program for the evening will be presented by Lowe’s Garden Center Team. Members will plant pots to be given to Williamsburg Elementary School teachers on November 29th in honor of “Teachers Make A Difference Every Day”.

Club members will hold a silent auction at the Village Administration Building for the “Trains of Williamsburg” event on Friday, December 3rd. The proceeds will be used for the beautification of the Village, and the Club will be decorating the Williamsburg bridge for the holiday season.

New members are welcome. For additional information call (513) 305-0607, “Like” the Club on Facebook or visit www.williamsburggardenclub.com.

