10 Books That Will Take You Places in November

This is a nonfiction book about, you guessed it, plastic. This bite-sized book has facts and tips all about plastic. Something I really enjoyed about the book is the author is an environmental activist herself and she gives advice on how she started to take action. She also has examples of other teens, and younger, who took action against the Plastic Crisis and Climate Change. The author also gave some scary but motivating facts without the book being too much of a downer. I enjoyed this book and would recommend it to anyone who would want to get into environmental books but is not sure where to start.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO